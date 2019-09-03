Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA **HURRICANE DORIAN EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE AREA LATE WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A STORM SURGE WATCH AND HURRICANE WATCH HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR COASTAL BRUNSWICK, COASTAL GEORGETOWN, COASTAL HORRY, COASTAL NEW HANOVER, COASTAL PENDER, INLAND BRUNSWICK, AND INLAND NEW HANOVER - A HURRICANE WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR CENTRAL HORRY, INLAND GEORGETOWN, INLAND PENDER, AND NORTHERN HORRY - A TROPICAL STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR BLADEN, COLUMBUS, DILLON, FLORENCE, MARION, ROBESON, AND WILLIAMSBURG * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A STORM SURGE WATCH AND HURRICANE WATCH ARE IN EFFECT FOR COASTAL BRUNSWICK, COASTAL GEORGETOWN, COASTAL HORRY, COASTAL NEW HANOVER, COASTAL PENDER, INLAND BRUNSWICK, AND INLAND NEW HANOVER - A HURRICANE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR CENTRAL HORRY, INLAND GEORGETOWN, INLAND PENDER, AND NORTHERN HORRY - A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR BLADEN, COLUMBUS, DILLON, FLORENCE, MARION, ROBESON, AND WILLIAMSBURG * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 500 MILES SOUTH OF WILMINGTON NC OR ABOUT 460 MILES SOUTH OF MYRTLE BEACH SC - 27.1N 78.6W - STORM INTENSITY 110 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTHWEST OR 320 DEGREES AT 2 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ HURRICANE DORIAN REMAINS A STRONG HURRICANE AS IT TRACKS NORTH OFF THE FLORIDA COAST. DORIAN WILL MAKE ITS CLOSEST APPROACH TO COASTAL SOUTH AND NORTH CAROLINA THIS THURSDAY. DORIAN IS EXPECTED TO BRING STRONG WINDS, STORM SURGE INUNDATION, FLASH FLOODING, RIP CURRENTS, AND DANGEROUS MARINE CONDITIONS LATER WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT. THE GREATEST IMPACTS FROM DORIAN WILL BE FELT OVER AREAS CLOSEST TO THE COAST. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: PREPARE FOR LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS THE ENTIRE COASTLINE. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - LARGE AREAS OF DEEP INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING ENHANCED BY BATTERING WAVES. STRUCTURAL DAMAGE TO BUILDINGS IS LIKELY, WITH SEVERAL POTENTIALLY WASHING AWAY. DAMAGE WILL BE COMPOUNDED BY FLOATING DEBRIS. SOME LOCATIONS MAY BECOME UNINHABITABLE FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD. - INUNDATION IS LIKELY TO IMPACT VULNERABLE HOMES ALONG TIDAL CREEKS AND WATERWAYS FARTHER INLAND. - DRINKING WATER AND SEWER SERVICES WILL LIKELY BECOME IMPACTED BY THE STORM SURGE. SURGE WATERS WILL CONTAIN HAZARDOUS MATERIALS. - LARGE SECTIONS OF COASTAL ROADS WILL BECOME FLOODED, OR WASH-OUT ALTOGETHER. - SEVERE BEACH EROSION IS EXPECTED WITH SIGNIFICANT DUNE LOSS. SANDS FROM DISPLACED DUNES WILL LIKELY DEPOSIT ONTO THE BARRIER ISLAND ROADS. - MAJOR DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS IS POSSIBLE. MANY SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN UNPROTECTED ANCHORAGES WITH SOME LIFTED ONSHORE AND STRANDED INLAND. - NAVIGATION MAY BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY NEAR INLETS AND WATERWAYS, AS SOME NAVIGATIONAL AIDS MAY BE OFF STATION OR MISSING. DEBRIS IS POSSIBLE IN THE WATERWAYS AND OTHER NAVIGABLE CHANNELS. ALSO, PREPARE FOR LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS THE ENTIRE COASTLINE. * WIND: PREPARE FOR LIFE-THREATENING WIND HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS COASTAL AREAS. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - SOME STRUCTURAL DAMAGE IS LIKELY, WITH BUILDINGS RECEIVING ROOF DAMAGE AS WELL AS WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES POTENTIALLY SUFFERING SEVERE DAMAGE, WITH SOME DESTROYED. DAMAGE MAY BE ENHANCED BY PROJECTILES. LOCATIONS MAY BE INACCESSIBLE OR UNINHABITABLE FOR SOME TIME AFTER THE STORM PASSES. - WIDESPREAD LARGE LIMBS WILL BE DOWN AND MANY TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, ALONG WITH FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - ROADS WILL BE BLOCKED IN MANY AREAS AS A RESULT OF LARGE DEBRIS, ESPECIALLY WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED AREAS. SEVERAL BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ELEVATED ROADWAYS WILL LIKELY BECOME UNSAFE. - WIDESPREAD AREAS WILL SUFFER FROM POWER AND COMMUNICATION OUTAGES. - SEVERAL POORLY SECURED SMALL CRAFT MAY BREAK FROM THEIR MOORINGS. ALSO, PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS INLAND AREAS. * FLOODING RAIN: PREPARE FOR LIFE-THREATENING RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS MAINLY EAST OF I-95. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MAJOR FLOODING FROM RAINFALL MAY PROMPT EVACUATIONS AND NUMEROUS RESCUES. - RIVERS AND STREAMS MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN MULTIPLE PLACES. CREEKS AND DITCHES WILL FLOOD AND MAY CONTAIN STRONG CURRENTS. - FLOOD WATERS MAY ENTER MANY STRUCTURES, AND SOME MAY BECOME UNINHABITABLE. SOME ROAD SCOURS OR COMPLETE ROAD FAILURES WILL BE POSSIBLE, ALONG WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR SINKHOLES. MANY STREETS AND PARKING LOTS MAY FLOOD, AND MAY BE IMPACTED BY FLOWING WATER. MANY ROAD AND LOW-LYING BRIDGE CLOSURES ARE POSSIBLE WITH SOME WEAKENED OR WASHED AWAY. DRIVING CONDITIONS WILL BE DANGEROUS.THE DELIVERY OF DRINKING WATER AND SEWER SERVICES MAY BE INTERRUPTED. FLOOD WATERS MAY BE POLLUTED AND CONTAIN HAZARDOUS MATERIALS. PREPARE FOR DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED TO SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS AREAS WEST OF I-95. * TORNADOES: PREPARE FOR A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS COASTAL AREAS. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS. - TORNADOES CAN CAUSE DAMAGE TO TREES, VEHICLES, BOATS, AND BUILDINGS. UNSECURED MOBILE HOMES AND POORLY CONSTRUCTED STRUCTURES ARE PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE. ELSEWHERE ACROSS SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS ANTICIPATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: LISTEN TO LOCAL OFFICIAL FOR RECOMMENDED PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS, INCLUDING POSSIBLE EVACUATION. IF ORDERED TO EVACUATE, DO SO IMMEDIATELY. FOR THOSE NOT UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS, ASSESS THE RISK FROM WIND, FALLING TREES, AND FLOODING AT YOUR LOCATION. IF YOU DECIDE TO MOVE, RELOCATE TO A SAFER LOCATION NEARBY. IF YOU DO NOT RELOCATE, HELP KEEP ROADWAYS OPEN FOR THOSE UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS. IF EVACUATING, FOLLOW DESIGNATED EVACUATION ROUTES. SEEK TRAFFIC INFORMATION ON ROADWAY SIGNS, THE RADIO, AND FROM OFFICIAL SOURCES. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: WHEN MAKING SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS DECISIONS, DO NOT FOCUS ON THE EXACT FORECAST TRACK SINCE HAZARDS SUCH AS FLOODING RAIN, DAMAGING WIND GUSTS, STORM SURGE, AND TORNADOES EXTEND WELL AWAY FROM THE CENTER OF THE STORM. IF YOU LIVE IN A PLACE PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE TO FLOODING, SUCH AS NEAR THE OCEAN OR A LARGE INLAND LAKE, IN A LOW-LYING OR POOR DRAINAGE AREA, IN A VALLEY, OR NEAR AN ALREADY SWOLLEN RIVER, PLAN TO MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER ON HIGHER GROUND. IF YOU ARE A VISITOR, KNOW THE NAME OF THE COUNTY OR PARISH IN WHICH YOU ARE LOCATED AND WHERE IT IS RELATIVE TO CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS. IF STAYING AT A HOTEL, ASK THE MANAGEMENT STAFF ABOUT THEIR ONSITE DISASTER PLAN. LISTEN FOR EVACUATION ORDERS, ESPECIALLY PERTAINING TO AREA VISITORS. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON NC AROUND 5 PM, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.