SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes’ Reggion Bennett had two kickoff returns for touchdowns along with a rushing touchdown in the Titans' 56-22 win Friday against Pinewood Prep.

Nick Jones threw touchdown passes of 52 and 27 yards.

 

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

PASSING – T-B: Jordan Jones 5-8-97.

RECORDS: T-B: 1-2.

NEXT GAME: Trinity-Byrnes will host Thomas Sumter at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

