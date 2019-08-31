SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes’ Reggion Bennett had two kickoff returns for touchdowns along with a rushing touchdown in the Titans' 56-22 win Friday against Pinewood Prep.
Nick Jones threw touchdown passes of 52 and 27 yards.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
PASSING – T-B: Jordan Jones 5-8-97.
RECORDS: T-B: 1-2.
NEXT GAME: Trinity-Byrnes will host Thomas Sumter at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
