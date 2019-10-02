DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. — Grace Weaver defeated Emily Shaw 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles to lead Carolina Academy to a 6-3 win over Palmetto Christian in girls' tennis action at the Volvo Cars Tennis Center on Wednesday night.
SINGLES
Grace Weaver(CA) def. Emily Shaw 6-1, 6-1; Ellaree Estes (PCA) def. Meg McDaniel 6-0, 6-1; Morgan Kammer (PCA) def. Mary Catherine Cameron 6-3, 6-1;Blake Killman (CA) def. Avery Jimenez 6-4, 7-5; Payton Brown (CA) def. Emily Campbell 6-1, 6-3;Ashlee Matthews (CA) def. Eliza Sloan 6-4, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Brown/Avery Palmer (CA) def. Weaver/McDaniel 8-6; Cameron/ Killman (CA) def. Jimenez/Sloan 8-6; Brown/Avery Palmer (CA) def. Bess Weinheimer/ Emily Campbell 8-6.
RECORDS: CA 6-4, 4-1 SCISA 2-2A.
NEXT MATCH: Carolina Academy will travel to Laurence Manning at 4 p.m. Today.
VOLLEYBALL
East Clarendon 3
Laurence Manning 0
TURBEVILLE — East Clarendon defeated Laurence Manning by scores of 25-11, 25-11 and 25-22.
LATE TUESDAY
GIRLS' TENNIS
Hartsville 4
North Myrtle Beach 2
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Hartsville’s Rachel Grove defeated Chloe Morris at No.1 singles 6-0, 6-1.
SINGLES
Rachel Grove (NMB) def. Chloe Morris 6-0, 6-1; Kaylee Blair (H) def. Megan Moritsch 6-0, 6-3; Jordan Cothran (H) def, Skylar Dale 7-6, 6-0; Emani McFadden (H) def. Anna Carolina Philips 6-2, 6-3; Makenna Stone (H) def. Anna Grace Wilkes 7-6, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Blair/Kelly (H) def. Gracelyn Tester/ Jocelyn Nguyen 6-4, 6-4.
RECORDS: H: 3-4, 2-2 Region 6-4A.
NEXT MATCH: Hartsville will travel to Wilson at 5 p.m. Today.
Orangeburg Prep 6
Florence Christian 3
ORANGEBURG — Florence Christian’s Kaia Thomson defeated Cate Williams at No. 1 singles 7-6, 6-4.
SINGLES
Kaia Thomson (FCS) def. Cate Williams 7-6, 6-4; Watalia Judge (OP) def, Alexis Aikens 6-2, 6-2; Lane Inabinet (OP) def. Bailee Sawyer 6-2, 6-3; Madison Smith (FCS) def. Joanna Hinds 6-4, 7-5; Paige Hewitt (OP) def. Lauren Hucks 4-6, 6-3(10-8 ; Hallie Fawning (OP) def. Bette Brunson 6-2, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Thomson/Aikens (FCS) def. Williams/Judge 7-7(8-6); Inabinet/ Hinds (OP) def. Sawyer/Smith 7-7(8-6); Hewitt/ Fanning (OP) def. Lauren Hucks/Chloe Canavati 8-2.
VOLLEYBALL
Carolina Forest 3
South Florence 0
FLORENCE — Carolina Forest defeated South Florence by scores of 25-10, 25-9 and 27-25.
North Myrtle Beach 3
Hartsville 0
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — North Myrtle Beach defeated Hartsville by scores of 25-8, 25-17 and 25-12.
Other Scores: Dillon defeated Aynor 3-2 in volleyball and Marlboro County defeated Darlington 3-2 in volleyball.
