Lake View logo

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Adarrian Dawkins rushed for 90 yards and three touchdowns to lead Lake View to a 50-20 win over West Columbus (N.C.) in football action Tuesday night.

Marvin Gordan, Ja’Correus Ford, and Michael McInnis each added a touchdown for the Wild Gators, who improved to 3-0.

The Wild Gators will host Dillon on Monday at 7 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – LV: Adarrian Dawkins 7-90; Marvin Gordon 8-88; Ja’Correus Ford 8-77; Michael McInnis 7-77.

RECORDS: LV 3-0.

NEXT GAME: Lake View will host Dillon at 7 p.m. Monday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.