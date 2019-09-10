LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Adarrian Dawkins rushed for 90 yards and three touchdowns to lead Lake View to a 50-20 win over West Columbus (N.C.) in football action Tuesday night.
Marvin Gordan, Ja’Correus Ford, and Michael McInnis each added a touchdown for the Wild Gators, who improved to 3-0.
The Wild Gators will host Dillon on Monday at 7 p.m.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – LV: Adarrian Dawkins 7-90; Marvin Gordon 8-88; Ja’Correus Ford 8-77; Michael McInnis 7-77.
RECORDS: LV 3-0.
NEXT GAME: Lake View will host Dillon at 7 p.m. Monday.
