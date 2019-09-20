FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University men’s and women’s cross country teams will finally hit the road running Saturday when the Patriots participate in the 10th-annual Bulldog Stampede hosted by Wingate University.
FMU was to have run in the UNC Pembroke Braves Twilight Meet on Sept. 7, but that event was canceled by Hurricane Dorian.
Saturday’s event will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the women’s 6,000-meter race, followed by the men’s 8,000-meter race at 9:15 a.m.
The meet field features six of the Top-10 men’s squads in the NCAA Division II Southeast Region and five of the Top-10 women’s teams. Those competing include Augusta University, Belmont Abbey College, Carson-Newman University, Catawba College, Coker University, Columbus State University, Converse College, FMU, Johnson C. Smith University, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Lincoln Memorial University, Morris College, University of Mount Olive, Newberry College, North Greenville University, UNC Pembroke, UVA-Wise, Voorhees College, and Wingate.
The FMU men’s squad includes two seniors (Robert Hahn and Ivan Henderson); four sophomores (Parker Calvert, Christian England, Anthony Melo, and Wyatt Witman); and one freshman: Thomas Allen (Latta). A product of South Florence High School, Melo is in his first year running for the Patriots, although he attended classes last year.
Calvert was the squad’s most valuable runner as a freshman. He was the team’s top finisher in four of seven meets, including a pair of Top-20 showings. His best 8K time was 28:34 at the Queen City Invitational. Henderson, a three-year letterman, bested Calvert in the other three races and was the squad’s top finisher.
Whitman was named to the 2018 Peach Belt Conference’s All-Sportsmanship Team and was the squad’s second finisher in two meets and third finisher in four events.
The Patriot women return four senior runners – Alexis Byers, Emma Driggers, Alison Filer, and Andrea Liddell – while adding four newcomers: sophomore Taylor Boggs (Darlington) and freshmen Artiana Andrews (Lancaster), Sarah Driggers (Mauldin), and Angela Kasitz (Boyertown, Pa.). Emma and Sarah are sisters, while Taylor is the younger sister of former FMU men’s runner Brandon Boggs.
Liddell earned team MVP accolades last fall after being FMU’s top finisher in all seven races, including three Top-20 showings. Her top 5,000-meter time was 20:19 at the Sand Shark Invitational. She earned PBC Runner of the Week honors once and was selected to the PBC All-Sportsmanship squad.
Filer was the team MVP in 2017 and was the team’s second finisher behind Liddell in all seven 2018 races. Driggers was the squad’s MVP in 2016 as a freshman and last year earned prestigious Google Cloud Academic All-America honors for Division II.
Following the Wingate meet, the Patriots will run in the Charleston Classic on Oct. 5 on James Island and the Sand Shark XC Invite on Oct. 19 in Hardeeville.
The 2019 Peach Belt Conference Championship Meet will be held Oct. 26 at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton.
