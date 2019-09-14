ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Florence Christian's Ethan Kelley rushed for two touchdowns, but the Eagles lost 21-14 Friday to Orangeburg Prep.
FCS 0 6 8 0— 14
OP 7 7 7 0 — 21
FIRST QUARTER
OP– Will Shaw 3 run (Corey Collins kick), 8:29.
SECOND QUARTER
FCS – Ethan Kelley 10 run (pass failed), 2:53.
THIRD QUARTER
FCS – Kelly 7 run (Kelley run),6:51.
OP– Nick Shaffer 48 pass from Shaw (Collins kick), 5:37.
RECORDS: FCS 1-2.
NEXT GAME: Florence Christian will host Greenwood Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.