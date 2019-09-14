ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Florence Christian's Ethan Kelley rushed for two touchdowns, but the Eagles lost 21-14 Friday to Orangeburg Prep.

 

FCS 0 6 8 0— 14

OP 7 7 7 0 — 21

FIRST QUARTER

OP– Will Shaw 3 run (Corey Collins kick), 8:29.

 

SECOND QUARTER

FCS – Ethan Kelley 10 run (pass failed), 2:53.

 

THIRD QUARTER

FCS – Kelly 7 run (Kelley run),6:51.

OP– Nick Shaffer 48 pass from Shaw (Collins kick), 5:37.

RECORDS: FCS 1-2.

NEXT GAME: Florence Christian will host Greenwood Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

