FLORENCE, S.C. – Now that West Florence’s tennis courts are resurfaced, the girls’ tennis team got to play Thursday’s home match at – well, home.
What ensued was a 7-0 victory over St. James in the Knights’ season opener.
After playing Lexington as a home match at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center, the courts’ contrast in shades of green was especially something that caught coach Abby Sullivan’s eye.
“The players are able to see the ball better," she said. "It looks really nice.”
West Florence again looked at home Thursday, not dropping a set. Kate Sansbury and Riley Gunter won by scores of 6-2, 7-5, and Kennedy Horne won the day's most intense match via scores of 7-5, 7-6 (7). And after Amy Smith and Taylor McCall won in straight sets at No. 2 doubles, Sansbury and Gunter won their No. 1 doubles match in a pro-8.
Sullivan said practice against teammates has made Sansbury that much better.
“I think she’s doing really well during those challenge matches,” Sullivan said. “She and (Gunter and Horne) have gone head to head. And out of that, she has really dug it out and developed her game even more with her serve and her shots. In every aspect of the game, she’s doing well.”
And after playing doubles last season, that has enhanced Horne’s singles play, according to Sullivan.
“After playing No. 2 doubles last year, she played all offseason and developed her game to be the singles player she is,” Sullivan said. “Even when we’re not practicing, she’s practicing.”
After falling behind in the second set, Gunter kept her composure and rallied to finish out the match.
“She really just dug deep and fought off that second set,” Sullivan said. “She made the adjustments from trying to place the ball so much to just keeping the ball in play. From there, she just played it point by point.”
And then, there are Smith and McCall, who won 6-2, 6-2.
“I think they stepped it up,” Sullivan said. “They’re a new doubles team and they really came together from the preseason on. They’re making the right adjustments together.”
After the three-hour match was over, Sullivan continued to praise her team’s versatility and depth.
“It was a long match, but this was the first one in (Region 6-5A), and region matches tend to go that way,” Sullivan said. “But we’re really good, depth-wise. It doesn’t matter if we get wins from No. 2 doubles or Nos. 5, 4 or 3 singles.
“We get a team win.”
SINGLES
Kate Sansbury (WF) d. Mallorey Mullins (SJ) 6-2, 7-5; Riley Gunter (WF) d. Emily Viele (SJ) 6-2, 7-5; Kennedy Horne (WF) d. Katie Arnold (SJ) 7-5, 7-6 (7); Emily King (WF) d. Jane Wolff (SJ) 6-3, 6-1; Grace Bailey (WF) d. Hannah Martinez (SJ) 6-2, 6-4.
DOUBLES
Sansbury/Gunter (WF) d. Mullins/Viele (SJ) 8-5; Taylor McCall/Amy Smith (WF) d. Mary Karr Griffith/Alyssa Paquette (SJ) 6-3, 6-2.
RECORD: WF 3-1 overall, 1-0 Region 6-5A.
