FLORENCE, S.C. – Even Jamie Johnson had to admit the similarities were striking in regards to Lake View.
“I told some of the kids that watching film, it was like looking in a mirror in a lot of ways,” the Hannah-Pamplico football coach said. “Both teams want to run the football and both teams want to play sound, fundamental defense.”
It’s very likely then that Thursday’s season-opener in Pamplico will likely come down to the trenches, and Johnson feels comfortable with his squad up front.
“We know that they’re always tough up front and we’re going to have to match them,” he said. “That’s what happens when you play a tough team like Lake View. That’s kind of what we’ve modeled ourselves after – being able to match people up front.”
Coming off an 8-3 season, the Raiders return good size along both lines with the likes of Devon Mincey (6-3, 290), Will Jeffords (6-2, 265), Jordan Lawson (6-4, 360) and Grayson Stone (6-5, 287) among others.
Switching to a more of a wing-T/flexbone/wishbone offense will likely allow new quarterback Jaheim Wilson to be a key weapon after he rushed for 806 yards and nine touchdowns out of the backfield last season.
“We want to control the run game and limit our penalties, and we’ve done a pretty good job of that,” Johnson said. “Friday we turned the ball over a couple times and we can’t start turning the ball over.
“Really what I want to see is us finish a game. We’ve only had halves of football, so it’s going to be a question of who has that will to win in the fourth quarter.”
It was late in the fourth quarter of last year’s game when H-P used a late TD drive to capture a 28-26 victory over the Wild Gators in Lake View. While the Raiders return a good number of players from 2018, LVHS will field an almost entirely new squad.
Quarterback Adarrian Dawkins ran for more than 1,000 yards and 11 scores, but he and center Noah Sweat are the only returnees on offense while the entire Wild Gators’ defense will be new.
“We’re looking for consistency,” LVHS coach Daryl King said of his team earlier in the summer. “They go out there and they work hard. There’s nothing wrong with their work effort and the effort they give most of the time.
“It’s a learning process right now. It’s brand new – offensive line except center, defensive line, linebackers, secondary – it’s all brand new to these kids and just getting reps in every day is important.”
It might still take a few games to find some things out as most positions were still in open competition heading into the season, King said.
Still, by the end of season he expects his squad to be much improved. It might take a few games, King said, but even with the mostly new roster taking the field against Hannah-Pamplico, there won’t likely be too many surprises.
“There won’t be anything really new – we’re going to do what we’ve always done and play a 4-3 on defense and get in the spread and play a little bit of wishbone on offense,” he said. “We’re still a power-run team. We want to run the football.”