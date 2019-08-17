FLORENCE, S.C. -– Baseball continues to take Anya Bergfeld places.

This time, it will take the West Florence High School sophomore to South Korea to represent the United States (U.S. Elite) in an international women’s baseball tournament against other countries.

“I’m very much looking forward to the games, of course, but also the culture and seeing all the things I’ve never seen before,” Bergfeld said. “And on top of that, I’m just excited to see all my teammates again.”

Bergfeld begins her flight to South Korea on Monday.

According to her mother, Liz, she was chosen by a Major League Baseball scout, but this tournament isn’t a MLB-affiliated event. And U.S. Elite is also independent of MLB.

Bergfeld, while with McLeod Park All-Stars, struck out 51 batters in her final season of the 13-14 age division in Dixie Youth Baseball in 2018.

She also plays travel baseball for girls and women’s teams (D.C. Force/D.C. Thunder) and competed in places like New York, Toronto and Illinois through that.

On the mound, Bergfeld features a 70-mph fastball and can throw an effective slider.

"They'll probably play me at either third base or at relief pitcher during the tournament," Bergfeld said.

Bergfeld's talent is so apparent, she has even been invited by MLB to participate in three invitational baseball development camps (MLB Trailblazers, MLB Breakthrough, MLB Grit). She went to MLB Grit in Texas last spring.

And among the most recent things Bergfeld did, she led a baseball clinic here for girls at Highland Park Summer Camp.

But this is an even bigger stage.

“I’m nervous, but I’m sure those nerves will calm down once we start playing,” Bergfeld said.

That composure during games is why coaches chose her for this.

“The coach chose me because she said I didn’t have a big ego and was calm and relaxed under pressure,” Bergfeld said. “She thought I’d be a good asset to the team since she’s known me from different camps I’ve gone to.”

And now is the next step in what has been quite a ride for Bergfeld.