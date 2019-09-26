ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Kaitlyn Fore had 15 aces, four kills, four blocks and four digs to lead Florence Christian's volleyball team to a 25-7, 25-12, 25-9 win over Orangeburg Prep on Thursday.
Teammate Hilton Broach added four aces, two kills and one dig.
ACES – FCS: Corley Keefe 2, Kaitlyn Fore 15, Emily Eason 2, Kaysie Hucks 2, Kylie Stewart 3, Hilton Broach 4.
KILLS – FCS: Keefe 1, Fore 4, Eason 6, Stephanie Dersch 1, Hucks 1, Stewart 4, Broach 2, Mary Margaret Sterling 2.
BLOCK – FCS: Fore 4, Hucks 1,.
DIGS – FCS: Keefe 4, Fore 2, Katelyn Munn 3, Lauren Taylor 2, Broach 1, Sterling 13, Jessie Weatherford 2.
ASSISTS – FCS: Keefe 11.
RECORDS:FCS 10-0, 3-0 SCISA 2-3A.
NEXT MATCH: FCS will host Trinity-Byrnes at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The Kings Academy 3
Christian Academy 0
MYRTLE BEACH — Julia Sansbury's six service points to end the second set helped propel the The King’s Academy to a 18-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-17 win.
The Lions’ Copeland Eaddy had five kills, 12 digs and three aces to lead the team.
ACES – TKA: Meg Sansbury 4, Copeland Eaddy 3,.
KILLS – TKA: Sansbury 16, Eaddy 5, Anniston Turner 8, Audrey Beaton 6.
BLOCK – TKA: Beaton 2.
DIGS – TKA: Eaddy 12, Turner 11.
RECORDS:TKA: 10-6, 4-0 SCISA 4-2A.
NEXT MATCH: TKA will travel to Conway Christian at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Pee Dee Academy 3
Dillon Christian 1
MULLINS — Pee Dee Academy’s Maggie Jacobs had seven kills and 14 digs in the 25-17, 28-26, 23-25, 25-19 win.
Teammate Tess Devers had 15 assists, Katie Wilson had three aces and Laney Cox added 22 digs.
The Golden Eagles improved to 9-5 overall and 4-2 SCISA Region 4-2A and will travel to Aynor at 6 p.m. Monday.
East Clarendon 3
Hannah-Pamplico 0
TURBEVILLE — East Clarendon defeated Hannah-Pamplico by scores of 25-22, 25-19 and 25-18.
Latta 3
Mullins 0
LATTA — Latta’s Brenna She’ Miller had 10 aces and one kill in the 25-10, 25-16, 25-9 win.
Teammate Hali Hunt had three assists and one kill.
ACES – L: Brenna She’ Miller 10.
KILLS – L: Alandis Bass 1, Abigail Cooper 1, Hali Hunt 1, Miller 1.
DIGS – L: Bass 1.
ASSISTS – L: Hunt 3.
RECORDS:L: 5-5, 5-4 Region 7-2A.
NEXT MATCH: Latta will travel to Carvers Bay at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Johnsonville 3
Carvers Bay 0
JOHNSONVILLE — Johnsonville defeated Carvers Bay by scores of 25-16, 25-23 and 25-22.
Carolina Academy 3
Northside Christian Academy 2
LAKE CITY — Carolina Academy’s Anna Grace Bradley had 15 aces, four kills, four digs and three blocks in the 25-20, 25-18, 22-25, 20-25, 15-12 victory.
Teammate Jamiee Epps had seven aces, one kill and one dig.
ACES – CA: Anna Grace Bradley 15, Jamiee Epps 7, Gracen Bradley 5, Cassie McLean 3.
KILLS – CA: Vandi Timmons 6, A.G. Bradley 4, G.Bradley 3, Laura Abuatia 2, McLean 1, Epps 1.
DIGS – CA: G. Bradley 13, Timmons 5, A.G. Bradley 4, Epps 1, Grace Floyd 1.
BLOCKS – CA: A.G. Bradley 3, Timmons 2, Abuaita 2.
RECORDS: CA: 7-5, 4-1 SCISA 2-2A.
Aynor 3
Lake City 0
LAKE CITY — Lake City’s Lasira Nicholson had one ace, one dig, two kills and two blocks, but Aynor got the 25-11, 25-7, 25-13 victory.
Teammate Ashley Matthew had two digs, and AZiya Walker had one ace and one block.
GIRLS' TENNIS
Conway 5
West Florence 2
CONWAY — West Florence’s Kate Sansbury defeated Maura Wilson 7-5, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.
SINGLES
Anna Claire Roof (C) def. Riley Gunter 6-0, 6-0; Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Maura Wilson 7-5, 6-1; Taylor Hendrick (C) def. Kennedy Horne 6-1, 6-2; Savannah Stone (C) def. Emily King 4-6, 6-3(11-9); Eliza Sanbury (C) def. Grace Bailey 6-4, 4-6(10-7).
DOUBLES
Wilson Harry/ Landry Harrelson (C) def. Taylor McCall/ Amy Smith 6-7(3-7), 6-3(10-8); Sansbury/ Horne (WF) def. Anna Clair Roof/ Wilson 8-7(7-4).
Socastee 6
South Florence 1
SOCASTEE — South Florence’s Morgan Brock defeated Delanie Williams 6-3, 6-3 at No. 5 singles.
SINGLES
Brooke Rogers (S) def. Claire Nance 6-4, 6-1; Wae Man Chan (S) def. Carolina McKenzie 6-1, 6-1; Laurel Case (S) def. Brooks McKenzie 6-4, 6-0; Kristen Parker (S) def. Sarah Hayden McKenzie 6-1, 6-0; Morgan Brock (SF) def. Delanie Williams 6-3, 6-3.
DOUBLES
Rogers/ Chan (S) def. Nance/C.Mckenzie 8-5; Brenna Lublan/ Lilly Abel (S) def. Anna Patterson/ Blair Crosby 8-8(12-10).
Hannah-Pamplico 6
East Clarendon 1
PAMPILCO — Hannah-Pamplico’s Jule Miller defeated Lily Robinson 6-4, 6-4 at No. 5 singles.
East Clarendon’s Toni Robinson defeated Mary Grace Mims 5-7, 6-0 (11-9) at No. 2 singles.
SINGLES
Elana Watkins (HP) def. Layla Barrett 6-1, 6-0; Toni Robinson (EC) def. Mary Grace Mims 7-5, 0-6(11-9); Maddy Boyle (HP) def. Emmy Thigpen 4-6, 6-3(10-8); Libby Turner (HP) def. Christine Fleming 7-6, 6-1; Jule Miller (HP) def. Lily Robinson 6-4, 6-4.
DOUBLES
Watkins/ Mims (HP def. Barrett/ Robinson 8-1; Ryleigh Matthews/ Katelyn Fennell (HP) def. Taylor White/Sherly Garcia 5-5, Ret.
Laurence Manning 7
Florence Christian 2
FLORENCE — Laurence Manning’s Katherine Burns defeated Alexis Aikens 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.
Kaia Thomson defeated Savannah South 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles for Florence Christian.
SINGLES
Kaia Thomson (FCS) def. Savannah South 6-4, 6-2; Katherine Burns (LMA) def. Alexis Aikens 6-1, 6-1; Carrie Rickenbaker (LMA) def. Bailee Sawyer 6-2, 6-4; Madison Shirley (LMA) def. Madison Smith 6-1, 6-3; Madison Lee (LMA) def. Lauren Hucks 6-3, 6-4; Chloe Canavati (FCS) def. Alice Turner 6-4, 6-1.
DOUBLES
South/ Rickenbaker (LMA) def. Thomson/Aikens 8-3; Burns/ Shirley (LMA) def. Sawyer/ Smith 8-1; Lee/ Matthews (LMA) def. Aikens/ Brunson 8-3.
GIRLS' GOLF
West Florence 188
South Florence 205
FLORENCE — West Florence’s Alla McGillivrey shot a 44 at Shadow Creek Golf Club.
Anna Grace Smith shot a 43 to earned medalist for South Florence.
WEST FLORENCE (188)
Alla MCGillivrey 44, Emma O’Malley 46, Julia Kleine 50, Trinity Chapman 48.
SOUTH FLORENCE (205)
Anna Grace Smith 43, Meredith Baxley 48, Blakely Adams 54, Anna Caroline Stone 60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.