KINGSTREE, S.C. — Latta’s Jamario Taylor, Chandler Matthews and Chris McRae had rushing touchdowns in the Vikings' 28-13 win over Kingstree on Friday.
Teammate Krish Patel added two field goal and defense had a safety.
Kingstree’s Kavon McBride had a interception return for a touchdown.
RECORDS: L 2-2, 1-0 Region 7-2A. K 0-3, 0-1 Region 7-2A.
NEXT GAME: Carvers Bay will travel to Latta at 7:30 p.m. Kingstree will travel to Hannah-Pamplico at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
