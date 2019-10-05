CHARLESTON, S.C. — Manning’s Caleb Wright had two rushing touchdowns as the Monarchs routed Academic Magnet 51-0 on Friday.
Teammates Don Hilton, Justin Daniels, Irvin Mares and Ernie Galloway each had a rushing touchdown.
The Monarchs improved to 2-3, 1-0 Region 7-3A and will travel to Georgetown.
