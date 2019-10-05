CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw’s Jalen Coit had two receiving touchdowns, but it wasn't enough as the Braves lost 45-28 Friday to Aynor.
Cheraw teammates Zion Baylor and Reggie Davis added their team's other touchdowns.
The Braves fell to 4-2, 0-1 and will travel to Lake City at 7:30 p.m.
