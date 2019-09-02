FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence’s Hahsaun Wilson believed he could become a playmaker. In last year’s 27-26 win against Wilson, he proved it.
As a true running back playing receiver while Tony McFadden and Cam Harper got a majority of the carries, Wilson got his chance in the backfield in the second half and broke a couple of tackles en route to a 45-yard touchdown which turned out to be – along with a point-after kick by Sam Tindall – the game-winner.
Although Wilson had early success as a receiver last season with six catches for 83 yards against James Island and four for 39 against Hartsville, he longed to become a running back again.
And he was more than excited about the opportunity late in that 2018 game against the Tigers.
“It kind of changed my football life in a way,” Wilson said. “It really let me know I’m able to do that against a good football team.”
Later that season against Socastee, Wilson rushed for a school-record 332 yards while also scoring five touchdowns. And then in the regular-season finale against West Florence, Wilson rushed for 102 yards.
“Hahsaun's run came at a much-needed time last season,” Bruins coach David Prince said of Wilson, who finished last seas with 629 rushing yards. “We had several players cramping and had to move him to running back for those final few drives. That game definitely solidified that he would be our back for the future. He's worked hard every day since then to make himself a better, stronger, faster player.”
This year, there is no doubt Wilson is South Florence’s featured running back.
“I feel comfortable and excited,” Wilson said. “I’m ready to really show my talent in playing a full game at running back against Wilson. Wilson is a great team. They have a lot of great kids, players and coaches over there. They bring everything at you when you face them.
“You’ve got to be ready; they’re not a pushover so they’ll bring everything they have,” he added. “And if you don’t, you’ll be the one who gets pushed over.”
Through two games, Wilson has rushed for 249 yards (5.7 per carry) and two touchdowns. He said comfort at his natural position has a lot to do with that.
“I trust my team. I know they’re going to come out strong,” Wilson said. “If my team’s with me, I know we can go out and do it. And, I trust our coaches. If I keep doing that, everything will come out fine.”
Meanwhile, Wilson’s confidence has grown.
“I watch film during the week and prepare my mind and body because I know if I bring all I have onto the field, the chances of me being stopped are little to none,” Wilson said. “But I also know (Wilson) is going to bring everything that they have. So it’s going to be a dogfight.”
Wilson said he’s gained 12 pounds and now weighs 180, and his 40-yard speed improved to 4.5 seconds.
“I love when I line up and get the ball and just see the line and I get a chance to explode through it and the crowd goes wild,” Wilson said. “And all I see is nothing but green grass. I love every part of being a running back.
“I was born to be one.”
