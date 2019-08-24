DARLINGTON, S.C. – First the number, then the paint.
It was just last year that Chase Elliott took over his father’s car number for Hendrick Motorsports. That was a monumental moment in and of itself for the third-generation racer.
“From everything I’ve seen, everybody’s pretty fired up as much as I am,” Elliot told reporters at the time. “From the responses I’ve seen, it just fits, and that’s the way I had seen it in my mind, too. It’s something that fits me. It fits the history of my family, sure.”
Now the son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott is taking things a step further with a paint scheme inspired by a special year in his father's racing career.
And what better place to do it than Darlington?
The younger Elliott will pay homage to his father in the Southern 500 thanks to a sleek blue-and-white NAPA paint job that harkens back to the elder Elliott’s 1981 Mell-Gear Ford Thunderbird.
“Obviously, dad has played a huge role in my racing,” Chase Elliott told the Morning News in 2015. “He has been around since Day 1, and I can count on one hand the amount of races he has missed in my career. That says a lot.”
The younger Elliott transitioned from a successful stint on the Xfinity Series to the Monster Energy series four years ago. He has five wins and 68 top-ten finishes in that stretch and currently sits seventh in the overall point standings.
As an 18-year-old rookie, Chase won his first race in 2014 at Darlington by capturing the Nationwide Series victory.
“That’s the thing we’ve got to instill in him is, look, here’s a roller coaster you’ve got to ride, but you’ve got to hang on for dear life, and hopefully it ends up where you want it to be, on top, at the end of your career,” Bill told the Morning News after Chase’s big win.
Chase’s best finish on the top circuit is fifth, which he accomplished last year. It would be something if he could win on Labor Day weekend. His father won the Southern 500 three times – but it was the 1981 race that saw him earn his first Cup Series Busch Pole.
Bill had seven top-10 finishes that season as he was building toward a Hall of Fame career. The big jump came in 1985 when he took the checkered flag 11 times, including becoming the first recipient of the “Winston Million” bonus by winning the Daytona 500, Winston 500 and the Southern 500.
“The one big thing I really remember about that day, after the race, none of the fans left,” Bill said in 2018. “They stayed in the grandstand. It was just a total emotional day all the way around, from the fans, to us, to all of the things that went on from that point on.”
The very same car he used is in the Darlington Stock Car Museum.
“We took that car and never raced anywhere else, took that same setup and we did everything we could to make sure nothing would break or fall off,” he said. “We really did our homework on that car.”