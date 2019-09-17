FLORENCE, S.C. – It was a bad week of practice leading into last Friday’s game against Lake City, and it showed on the game film, West Florence coach Jody Jenerette said.
“I think the kids needed to see themselves on film and how they played,” he said. “As coaches, we have to a do a better job, too. But there was a lot of frustration.
“We had a good day at practice yesterday, and hopefully that will continue the rest of this week.”
The Knights’ focus has been much improved, Jenerette added, and that’s a good sign heading into what will likely be the toughest opponent WFHS has faced all season.
The 3-0 Knights travel to Zemp Stadium on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. matchup with 4-0 Camden. The Class 3A Bulldogs have outscored opponents 181-95 this season – including wins over 5A schools Lugoff-Elgin and Fort Mill and 4A Hartsville.
“I think they could win a state championship in 3A,” Jenerette said. “Just looking at them – the quarterback is long and athletic, offensive line is dominant and the defense has really good players on that side of the ball as well.
“They’re really explosive.”
And balanced. Quarterback Jaffari Pearson had thrown for 451 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 271 yards and five more scores. Willis Lane has 756 rushing yards and nine scores, and the Bulldogs have rushed for 1,426 yards and 19 TDs as a team.
“I think we have to challenge our guys,” Jenerette said. “This is probably one of the best teams they’ll play all season and when you play great competition, you have the opportunity to either step up or get turned down and we’ve got to make a decision on Friday night which way we’re going.”
West’s defense has been its strength this season as the Knights have allowed just 35 points. But 29 of those came last week against a Lake City team that likes to be balanced on offense much like Camden. Hilshon Bailey threw for more than 140 yards and two scores for the Panthers.
The Knights’ offense has been run-heavy since George Floyd took over at quarterback, but also successful. Floyd and running back Terry McKithen combined for more than 250 yards and had four touchdowns against LCHS.
Floyd also connected on a TD pass, but it was one of just three passes attempted.
“We know we’re going to have to throw more than three passes against Camden,” Jenerette said. “But we don’t want to throw too many more than that. This is the way this team is built – it’s a little bit different than what we were last year.
“But we’re still searching for that true identity on offense and hopefully the next couple of days of practice we can start to hone in on a couple of things we think we can do against those guys.”
