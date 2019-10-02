FLORENCE, S.C. – Friday night promises to be a party for South Florence’s faithful.
For the first time in program history, the Bruins’ football team will host an on-campus game at 7:30 p.m. St. James will be the guest in this contest originally scheduled for tonight at Memorial Stadium.
But now that South found a way to host a varsity game Friday on the same field its JV and Southside Middle School teams compete on, the Bruins can now play on the same night in Florence as Wilson, which plays Darlington for the Virgil Wells Trophy at Memorial.
Bruins coach David Prince is so involved, he was even helping paint the field Wednesday. But after that, he has to help his team remember that beneath Friday’s atmosphere, there’s a game – the Region 6-5A opener, at that.
“We’re trying to keep a routine as simple as possible,” said Prince, whose team is 2-3 and has won its past two contests. “We do want it to be special. But at the same time, we want to stick to the routine we normally have.”
That means the Bruins will have their pregame meal on campus just as they have for their “home” games this season at Memorial.
On the field at running back, South’s Hahsaun Wilson could be a major factor once again. His 234 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win over Darlington boosted his season total to 742 and five. Wilson has rushed for more than 100 yards in four of the Bruins' games.
“The whole strategy is to throw the football when people are trying to stop the run and run when people are trying to stop the pass,” Prince said. “We’re just wanting balance in everything we do. Hahsaun is definitely a playmaker for us. His stats blow up bigger than anyone else because he has the ability to make one or two guys miss and then take it the distance.”
But Prince wants patience when Wilson isn’t able to make those big runs.
“You’ve got to be patient and take those 4- or 5-yard gains and keep moving the chains,” Prince said. “That’s something really important that we need to get better at.”
In another nod toward balance, Prince said backup quarterback Shalique Parks could also see time at receiver after Bruins wideout Parker Moore suffered a broken arm last week against Darlington. Meanwhile, freshman La’Norris Sellers will continue to be the starter behind center. So far this season, Sellers has passed for 488 yards and rushed for 144 more while accounting for seven touchdowns overall.
Success for the Bruins’ defense will depend on whether they can contain Shark running backs Malachi Butler and Deondray Stanfield. They rushed for 108 and 122 yards, respectfully, during last week’s 36-29 loss to Class 3A No. 9 Aynor.
“(Butler and Stanfield) are a huge threat when they have the ball,” Prince said. “So, we’ve got to do a great job of stopping that.”
