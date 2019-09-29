What is it about waterfalls that attract people to them? Before you say the beauty, ask the question why are they considered beautiful?
I think I will start the answer with something somewhat unrelated. My wife used to have a hard time sleeping. After covering a PGA event several years ago, I received a media package that included a small hanging speaker that played nothing but white noise. After a couple of years of nightly use, it finally gave out, no longer giving the sweet sounds of slumber to my wife’s nightly routine.
Of course, we are in an age where if there is something you want, well, there is an app for that. And she quickly browsed the Google Play store and found her next nighttime noise maker.
Every night, we either had rain or trickling streams beaming softly off the bedroom walls as the sandman would sprinkle his dream dust over us.
The white noise from the cell phone would put my wife at ease, allowing her to rest peacefully.
So, that is my first argument for the attraction of waterfalls. The white noise puts humans in a peaceful state. It makes sense. The sounds of the falling waters echoing off the dampened dark rocks isn’t much different than the crashing of waves at the beach. And, I will confess, I can go to sleep on a sandy beach quicker than a baby with a full belly.
Of course, there is more to the attraction. What makes them beautiful? Perhaps it is a mixture of chaos and consistency. No drops of water repeat patterns, yet the overall scene remains the same. It is as if the water has a life of its own.
Then the white of the water contrasts drastically from the darkened rock and ground, and often there are even hints of lush saturated green from the water-rich soils around the falls. And if it is in the autumn, you get reds and oranges and yellows mixed in as well, covering just about an entire palate that Bob Ross would be, well, happy about.
Often you can find various animal tracks just downstream from falls as well. The animals will drink from the naturally purified clear waters to quench their thirsts. Predators will seek out prey doing just that, or perhaps take hold of dazed and confused fish that have been stunned by the falls. Other fish wait behind boulders and rocks and trees and small outcrops for those stunned fish to float or swim by as well, conserving energy for the predatory fish while waiting on their exhausted buffet.
Waterfalls present their own micro-ecosystems, ones that allow us to view the entire miniature world in one view but also require us to focus in on the smaller picture to see beauty that would otherwise go unnoticed.
