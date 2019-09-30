FLORENCE, S.C. – If there was one game circled on Cam Galloway’s calendar, you can bet it’s this one.
A little more than a year later to the day, the Lamar High School quarterback gets another shot at Gray Collegiate Academy out of Columbia as the War Eagles come to Donald R. Poole Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. game Friday.
It’s not the memory of the Silver Foxes’ 38-12 loss that weighs on Galloway’s mind but the unexpected turn his season took during the game.
A fumble on a screen play resulted in Galloway falling on the ball trying to maintain possession, but a Gray Collegiate player dived as well and wound up landing on his non-throwing arm.
A broken play, a broken arm and Galloway’s junior football season was over.
While the Silver Foxes went on to play for the Class A state championship for the fourth consecutive season, their starting QB could only offer support from sideline.
“It was terrible,” Galloway said. “It was the worst thing out there. I wanted to be in there so badly, but I knew I couldn’t.
“That’s all I want to do this year – get back to the state championship game.”
That quest begins in earnest next week when region play opens, but for now, Galloway and company will have to deal with a very good 2A team. The War Eagles are 2-3 but have played up in competition against the likes of Gilbert (3A) and White Knoll (5A), to name a few.
“It means a lot to me to go up against them again,” Galloway said. “I’ve been thinking about it a lot. The nerves are going to be there, but I’ve just got go out and play my game.”
While last year’s injury might be in the back of his mind for the first few snaps, the Lamar senior doesn’t expect it to last long. The Silver Foxes (5-1) already have six games under their belts, and Galloway has already had his fair share of hits so far this season.
“At first, it was kind of scary because knowing every time I got hit, it hurts – but I just have to play through that,” he said.
First-year coach Chad Wilkes took a cautious approach to bringing Galloway back up to speed as well.
“We eased him back into it,” Wilkes said. “We didn’t let him have contact in the spring until the spring game – the very last day. He had to do the same thing with baseball, because he played that last year as well. But once we got through all the spring stuff, I don’t think he’s thought about it anymore. I think he wears a little pad now, but he doesn’t have to wrap it at all like he used to.
“I think mentally he’s in a good place, and the way he runs the football, you can tell he’s not scared of anything.”
Galloway certainly has shown that as one of the top rushers in the Pee Dee and the focal point of a Silver Fox offense that’s averaging 45.3 points a game thus far. Before last Friday’s game at Lake View, the Lamar senior QB already had rushed 39 times for 363 yards (9.3 yards per carry) and four touchdowns.
He found his passing rhythm against the Wild Gators by throwing for more than 100 yards and a touchdown despite only five pass attempts.
“Lake View had a great game plan to take him away, and they did to a large extent,” Wilkes said. “But they had to take so many people to stopping the run with their eyes – they were all looking at him. That allowed us some space in the passing game.
“I know everyone thinks of him as a runner, but we watch him in practice every day, and we have complete faith in him throwing the football.”
