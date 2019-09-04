FLORENCE, S.C. – If nothing else, the West Florence Knights have been adaptable the first two weeks of the season – although not necessarily by choice.

When starting quarterback Hale Emerson went down with an injury in just the second series of the year against Crestwood, it forced coach Jody Jenerette to move some vital pieces around.

It turns out three of his biggest moves have all thrived in their new roles, and they’re big reasons why the Knights are 2-0 as they regroup during their bye week.

There was no bigger move perhaps than taking linebacker George Floyd and putting him at QB to replace Emerson. Floyd was a key cog in WFHS’ playoff run last season, making a number of plays in the Fort Dorchester game as well as others, Jenerette said.

“George is probably our best defensive player,” he said. “So we had to move him over to offense, and that’s always tough on your defense, but obviously they’ve responded pretty well on that side of the ball.

“But that was a huge hit for our defensive guys. We’d like to get him back over there, but right now that’s not going to happen.”

Floyd has thrived under center through two games – rushing for 263 yards and three touchdowns.

“I played quarterback on JV, but I just came in there and did what I was told,” Floyd said. “When our line and our receivers play like they have, it’s pretty easy to step in and do your job.”

Helping him in that department has also been the play of junior running back Terry McKithen. He had 71 yards rushing filling in during the season-opening victory against Crestwood but broke out against Darlington. McKithen carried the ball 23 times for 151 yards and three touchdowns against the Falcons.

“Terry was the guy that maybe we weren’t thinking was going to get in there a lot, but he saw an opportunity and he’s made the most of it,” Jenerette said. “We knew he could run the ball coming from the JV team. He’s a really good zone back, and he can get better, which is what we’re really excited about.”

McKithen was forced into action because starting running back Nyke Johnson had to take over Floyd’s spot on the defensive side.

Like his two counterparts, Johnson has already had a huge impact. He returned an interception for a score against Crestwood and picked up a fumble and returned it to the end zone for another TD against Darlington last week.

“Moving Nyke there was the biggest thing for us in having someone who could run a lot and cover a lot of ground,” Jenerette said. “He takes away half the field when he’s over there

“We rotate a bunch of linebackers in. Those guys have all worked together and done a good job.”

All three players have had reps in the new positions before during 7 on 7 drills, and it’s a testament to the athleticism of the group, Floyd went on to say, that they’ve been able to slip into their new roles so comfortably.

“Terry’s a great player. Probably one of the most versatile players we have,” he said. “Nyke’s really versatile as well. He can play any position you want him to play.

“It’s not something you expect to happen, especially so quickly with the quarterback going down, but I think we’ve always felt comfortable in whatever role they needed us in.”