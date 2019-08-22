JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Marion’s Qualiek Crawford rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown while also pulling in a 60-yard TD catch during Marion's 28-8 victory over Johnsonville on Thursday.
D’vonte Allen, meanwhile, rushed for a touchdown and passed for a score for the Swamp Foxes.
William Gurley had a 40-yard fumble return for a touchdown and Christian James had 12 tackles to lead Marion on defense.
The Swamp Foxes improved to 1-0 and will travel to Latta at 7:30 p.m. next Friday. Johnsonville fell to 0-1 and will host Lake View next Friday.