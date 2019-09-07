MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Wyatt Rowland rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns during the Swampcats' 42-20 win Friday against Florence Christian.
Teammate Burgess Jordan rushed for 132 yards and two scores. The Eagles' Ethan Kelly rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammate Marshall Brown rushed for 104 yards.
FCS 0 0 8 12 — 20
LMA 7 0 14 20— 41
FIRST QUARTER
LMA – Wyatt Rowland 49 run (Jackson Lee Kick), 5:17.
THIRD QUARTER
LMA – Rowland 56 run (Lee Kick), 11:44
LMA – Bennett Stephens 4 run (Lee kick), 6:12
FCS – Ethan Kelly 10 run (Kelly run), 3:35.
FOURTH QUARTER
LMA – Burgess Jordan 36 run (Lee Kick), 6:31.
FCS – Harrison Forehand 61 pass from Robbie Jordan ( run failed), 6:04.
LMA– Jordan 58 run (kick failed), 4:36.
LMA – Mickey Jordan 68 interception return ( Lee Kick), 3:28.
FCS – Kelly 37 run (pass failed), 2:51.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – FCS: Marshall Brown 16-104; Ethan Kelly 9-93. LMA: Wyatt Rowland 8-155; Burgess Jordan 8-132.
PASSING – FCS: Jordan 8-14-101-1-1.
RECORDS: FCS 1-2. LMA 2-0.
NEXT GAME: Florence Christian will travel to Orangeburg Prep at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Laurence Manning will host Heathwood Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.