This one may be a difficult to put together the way I want to. I apologize in advance if it seems to either ramble or break off into tangents.

It has been a difficult few weeks for our nation. We have seen senseless killings from two completely different radical points of view. We have seen what amounts to a monster take his own life, albeit allegedly, with secrets that likely will save face for many influential and affluential people. We have seen a man open fire on police officers hitting six, then decide to call his lawyer on his cell phone to figure out how he can make it out alive.

It brings to question what evil we have in this world, in this time. For some, the evil doesn’t come close to what they saw while in war, whether on the European front against the real Nazis, facing a regime that hid amongst civilians in hot humid jungles in Vietnam, or facing uncertainty trying to protect a people that may not have wanted our protection in the Afghan and Iran theatre.

Those born later may only remember the evil that manifested itself when two towers came down in clouds of cement dust and ash in New York. Or maybe they can remember just prior to that the horrors of children and adults perishing in the explosion in Oklahoma City.

Or it could be the more recent school attacks that began with Columbine and continued since.

We have had evil advance when we fought our own simply because our skin was a different color.

The fact is, we have always faced evil in some form. We change the blame from time to time, whether politically or emotionally invented. We think up the simple solutions to things that we don’t have the time or passion to dig behind the questions. For instance, to prevent airplanes from being highjacked we reduced our freedoms and created an extra layer of protection in the form of the TSA. Anytime shootings occur, we think to ourselves if we get rid of the guns, we can get rid of the shootings, at least eventually.

I understand. Really, I do. I am sick of it as well. But we have to ask the question behind the question. Sure, we need to know how crimes were committed. But asking how is the easy way out. We can find that answer very quickly. We can see that Timothy McVeigh used fertilizer as his explosive in Oklahoma City. We can see when a certain firearm was used in a shooting.

Obviously we answer the who, the when, and the where when we are finding the answers to what happened.

But we seem to always have a problem either asking the why or answering the why. Our narrative shifts the why to being something like, “the reason he killed so many people is because he had access.” Access is not the why. Loving the president or hating the president is not the why either.

Is freedom the why? Is freedom inherently evil? Is freedom worth the troubles that it creates? Those are questions we must ask ourselves. Many believe freedom is worth the trouble. Many believe it is not.

I can only answer those questions myself and defend my own beliefs. But I do ask myself those questions in order to make my belief stronger or weaker.

I believe in the words of the Bible as a blueprint for a virtuous life. I have come to understand that what we have on this earth is not easy, and never will be. There will be trials and tribulations. This is how faith is formed. We have tests that either confirm or weaken our faith. Those tests act as a gauge to how strong our faith is. There is another gauge as well, one that shows just how stubborn we are in maintaining a belief just because we believe it. Those two gauges work in unison at times.

I am convinced banning firearms, removing something that one person may deem violent from a shelf, or quieting one’s speech because it doesn’t conform to another’s is not the right thing to do. I have faith in those beliefs. Those beliefs are what has enabled our country to move from evils in the past while creating good.

I have had to look hard into the beliefs to make sure my stubborn gauge wasn’t overriding my faith gauge.

What do you believe? Looking deep inside your thoughts and heart, what do you think the why is?