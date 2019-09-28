SUMMERTON, S.C. — Christian Taylor had two passing touchdowns as Timmonsville picked up its first win of the season with a 26-20 victory over Scott's Branch on Friday.
Tim Washington and Zyrese Garner each had receiving touchdowns and Ahzaveah lammie added a rushing touchdown for the Whirlwinds.
RECORDS: T 1-4.
NEXT GAME: Timmonsville will host Hemingway at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.