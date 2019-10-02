SCHSL
REGION 6-5A
TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL
W L W L
West Florence 0 0 3 2
Carolina Forest 0 0 2 1
St. James 0 0 3 2
Socastee 0 0 1 3
Conway 0 0 0 4
South Florence 0 0 2 3
LAST WEEK
Wilson 36, West Florence 20
South Florence 47, Darlington 7
Myrtle Beach 41, Conway 9
Carolina Forest 49,Loris 6
Socastee 14, Georgtown 13
Aynor 36, St. James 29
FRIDAY’S GAME
St. James at South Florence
West Florence at Conway
Socastee at Carolina Forest
REGION 6-4A
TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL
W L W L
Wilson 0 0 5 0
North Myrtle Beach 0 0 4 0
Myrtle Beach 0 0 4 0
Hartsville 0 0 3 2
Marlboro County 0 0 1 4
Darlington 0 0 0 5
LAST WEEK
Abbeville 31, Hartsville 10
Wilson 36, West Florence 20
South Florence 47, Darlington 7
Myrtle Beach 41, Conway 9
Dillon 25, Marlboro County 14
FRIDAY’S GAME
Hartsville at Myrtle Beach
Darlington vs. Wilson at Memorial Stadium
North Myrtle Beach at Marlboro County
REGION 6-3A
TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL
W L W L
Marion 0 0 5 0
Dillon 0 0 4 0
Aynor 0 0 4 0
Cheraw 0 0 4 1
Lake City 0 0 2 2
Loris 0 0 1 4
LAST WEEK
Aynor 36, St. James 29
Dillon 25, Marlboro County 14
Carolina Forest 49,Loris 6
FRIDAY’S GAME
Marion at Dillon
Lake City at Loris
Aynor at Cheraw
REGION 7-3A
TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL
W L W L
Waccamaw 0 0 4 1
Bishop England 0 0 2 2
Georgetown 0 0 1 3
Manning 0 0 1 2
Academic Magnet 0 0 1 3
Hanahan 0 0 0 4
LAST WEEK
Timberland 42, Hanahan 0
Woodland 35, Bishop England 7
Socastee 14, Georgetown 13
Waccamaw 28, St. John’s 6
FRIDAY’S GAME
Waccamaw at Georgetown
Hanahan at Bishop England
Manning at Academic Magnet
REGION 4-2A
TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL
W L W L
Buford 2 0 3 3
Andrew Jackson 1 1 5 1
Chesterfield 1 1 2 3
Lee Central 1 1 3 2
Central 1 1 3 3
Lewisville 0 1 1 4
North Central 0 1 2 3
LAST WEEK
Buford 9, Andrew Jackson 0
Central 42, Lewisville 3
Chesterfield 21, Lee Central 12
FRIDAY’S GAME
Buford at Lewisville
North Central at Central
Andrew Jackson at Chesterfield
REGION 7-2A
TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL
W L W L
Latta 2 0 3 2
Mullins 2 0 3 2
East Clarendon 1 1 3 2
Kingstree 1 1 1 3
Hannah-Pamplico 1 1 2 3
Andrews 1 1 3 1
Carvers Bay 0 2 1 3
Johnsonville 0 2 0 4
LAST WEEK
Andrews 29, Johnsonville 20
Latta 21, Carvers Bay 0
Kingstree 21, Hannah-Pamplico 16
Mullins 33, East Clarendon 19
FRIDAY’S GAME
East Clarendon at Hannah-Pamplico
Mullins at Kingstree
Johnsonville at Latta
Andrews at Carver Bay
REGION 2-A
TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL
W L W L
Lamar 0 0 51
Great Falls 0 0 4 2
Timmonsville 0 0 1 4
McBee 0 0 0 5
LAST WEEK
Lamar 36, Lake View 34 (OT)
Green Sea Floyds 35, McBee 7
Timmonsville 26, Scott’s Branch 20
Great Falls 40, Ware Shoals 3
THURSDAY'S GAME
Great Falls at Camden Military, canceled
FRIDAY’S GAME
Lake View at McBee
Hemingway at Timmonsville
Gray Collegiate at Lamar
REGION 5-A
TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL
W L W L
Branchville 0 0 5 1
CE Murray 0 0 3 2
Cross 0 0 3 2
Bethune-Bowman 0 1 4
Scott’s Branch 0 1 5
LAST WEEK
Whitmire 21, Bethune-Bowman 8
C.E. Murray 39, Hemingway 0
Timmonsville 26, Scott’s Branch 20
Cross 19, Lake Marion 6
Branchville 42, Military Magnet 18
FRIDAY’S GAME
Scott’s Branch at Branchville
Military Magnet at Bethune Bowman
C.E. Murray at Cross
REGION 6-A
TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL
W L W L
Green Sea Floyds 0 0 4 1
Lake View 0 0 2 3
Hemingway 0 0 0 5
LAST WEEK
C.E. Murray 39, Hemingway 0
Lamar 36, Lake View 34 (OT)
Green Sea Floyds 35, McBee 7
FRIDAY’S GAME
Lake View at McBee
Hemingway at Timmonsville
SCISA
CLASS 3A
TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL
W L W L
Hammond 3 0 4 2
Laurence Manning 4 0 5 0
First Baptist 2 1 5 1
Heathwood Hall 4 1 4 2
Ben Lippen 2 2 2 2
Porter-Gaud 1 2 3 2
Augusta Christian (GA) 1 3 2 2
Cardinal Newman 1 3 2 3
Wilson Hall 1 3 1 3
Pinewood Prep 0 4 0 5
LAST WEEK
Heathwood Hall 27, Augusta Christian (GA) 25
Laurence Manning 26, Ben Lippen 7
Hammond 55, First Baptist 7
Wilson Hall 30, Pinewood Prep 14
Porter Gaud 41, Orangeburg Prep 13
FRIDAY’S GAME
Ben Lippen at Wilson Hall
Cardinal Newman at Pinewood Prep
Hammond at Augusta Christian
Laurence Manning at First Baptist
REGION 1-2A
TEAMS CONFERENCE OVERALL
W L W L
Robert E. Lee 2 0 6 0
Williamsburg Academy 1 2 3 3
Trinity-Byrnes 1 0 5 2
Florence Christian 2 0 3 3
Greenwood Christian 1 1 3 3
Oakbrook Prep 0 3 0 6
LAST WEEK
Greenwood Christian 42, Williamsburg Academy 33
Robert E. Lee 53, Oakbrook Prep 19
Florence Christian 47, Christian Academy 13
Calhoun Falls Charter at Trinity-Byrnes
FRIDAY’S GAME
Robert E. Lee at Thomas Sumter
Trinity-Byrnes at Thomas Heyward
Florence Christian at Oakbrook Prep
Williamsburg Academy at Dillon Christian
Spartanburg Christian at Greenwood Christian
REGION 1-A
TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL
W L W L
Carolina Academy 2 0 5 0
Pee Dee Academy 1 0 1 2
Dillon Christian 1 1 2 3
Christian Academy 1 1 1 3
The King’s Academy 0 1 0 4
Thomas Sumter 0 2 1 5
LAST WEEK
Florence Christian 47, Christian Academy 13
Carolina Academy 47, Thomas Sumter 14
Pee Dee Academy 35, Dillon Christian 0
FRIDAY’S GAME
The King’s Academy at Pee Dee Academy
Robert E. Lee at Thomas Sumter
Hilton Head Prep at Carolina Academy
Williamsburg Academy at Dillon Christian
