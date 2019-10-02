football stock art logo
SCHSL

REGION 6-5A

TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL

W L W L

West Florence 0 0 3 2

Carolina Forest 0 0 2 1

St. James 0 0 3 2

Socastee 0 0 1 3

Conway 0 0 0 4

South Florence 0 0 2 3

LAST WEEK

Wilson 36, West Florence 20

South Florence 47, Darlington 7

Myrtle Beach 41, Conway 9

Carolina Forest 49,Loris 6

Socastee 14, Georgtown 13

Aynor 36, St. James 29

FRIDAY’S GAME

St. James at South Florence

West Florence at Conway

Socastee at Carolina Forest

REGION 6-4A

TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL

W L W L

Wilson 0 0 5 0

North Myrtle Beach 0 0 4 0

Myrtle Beach 0 0 4 0

Hartsville 0 0 3 2

Marlboro County 0 0 1 4

Darlington 0 0 0 5

LAST WEEK

Abbeville 31, Hartsville 10

Wilson 36, West Florence 20

South Florence 47, Darlington 7

Myrtle Beach 41, Conway 9

Dillon 25, Marlboro County 14

FRIDAY’S GAME

Hartsville at Myrtle Beach

Darlington vs. Wilson at Memorial Stadium

North Myrtle Beach at Marlboro County

REGION 6-3A

TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL

W L W L

Marion 0 0 5 0

Dillon 0 0 4 0

Aynor 0 0 4 0

Cheraw 0 0 4 1

Lake City 0 0 2 2

Loris 0 0 1 4

LAST WEEK

Aynor 36, St. James 29

Dillon 25, Marlboro County 14

Carolina Forest 49,Loris 6

FRIDAY’S GAME

Marion at Dillon

Lake City at Loris

Aynor at Cheraw

REGION 7-3A

TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL

W L W L

Waccamaw 0 0 4 1

Bishop England 0 0 2 2

Georgetown 0 0 1 3

Manning 0 0 1 2

Academic Magnet 0 0 1 3

Hanahan 0 0 0 4

LAST WEEK

Timberland 42, Hanahan 0

Woodland 35, Bishop England 7

Socastee 14, Georgetown 13

Waccamaw 28, St. John’s 6

FRIDAY’S GAME

Waccamaw at Georgetown

Hanahan at Bishop England

Manning at Academic Magnet

REGION 4-2A

TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL

W L W L

Buford 2 0 3 3

Andrew Jackson 1 1 5 1

Chesterfield 1 1 2 3

Lee Central 1 1 3 2

Central 1 1 3 3

Lewisville 0 1 1 4

North Central 0 1 2 3

LAST WEEK

Buford 9, Andrew Jackson 0

Central 42, Lewisville 3

Chesterfield 21, Lee Central 12

FRIDAY’S GAME

Buford at Lewisville

North Central at Central

Andrew Jackson at Chesterfield

REGION 7-2A

TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL

W L W L

Latta 2 0 3 2

Mullins 2 0 3 2

East Clarendon 1 1 3 2

Kingstree 1 1 1 3

Hannah-Pamplico 1 1 2 3

Andrews 1 1 3 1

Carvers Bay 0 2 1 3

Johnsonville 0 2 0 4

LAST WEEK

Andrews 29, Johnsonville 20

Latta 21, Carvers Bay 0

Kingstree 21, Hannah-Pamplico 16

Mullins 33, East Clarendon 19

FRIDAY’S GAME

East Clarendon at Hannah-Pamplico

Mullins at Kingstree

Johnsonville at Latta

Andrews at Carver Bay

REGION 2-A

TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL

W L W L

Lamar 0 0 51

Great Falls 0 0 4 2

Timmonsville 0 0 1 4

McBee 0 0 0 5

LAST WEEK

Lamar 36, Lake View 34 (OT)

Green Sea Floyds 35, McBee 7

Timmonsville 26, Scott’s Branch 20

Great Falls 40, Ware Shoals 3

THURSDAY'S GAME

Great Falls at Camden Military, canceled

FRIDAY’S GAME

Lake View at McBee

Hemingway at Timmonsville

Gray Collegiate at Lamar

REGION 5-A

TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL

W L W L

Branchville 0 0 5 1

CE Murray 0 0 3 2

Cross 0 0 3 2

Bethune-Bowman 0 1 4

Scott’s Branch 0 1 5

LAST WEEK

Whitmire 21, Bethune-Bowman 8

C.E. Murray 39, Hemingway 0

Timmonsville 26, Scott’s Branch 20

Cross 19, Lake Marion 6

Branchville 42, Military Magnet 18

FRIDAY’S GAME

Scott’s Branch at Branchville

Military Magnet at Bethune Bowman

C.E. Murray at Cross

REGION 6-A

TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL

W L W L

Green Sea Floyds 0 0 4 1

Lake View 0 0 2 3

Hemingway 0 0 0 5

LAST WEEK

C.E. Murray 39, Hemingway 0

Lamar 36, Lake View 34 (OT)

Green Sea Floyds 35, McBee 7

FRIDAY’S GAME

Lake View at McBee

Hemingway at Timmonsville

SCISA

CLASS 3A

TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL

W L W L

Hammond 3 0 4 2

Laurence Manning 4 0 5 0

First Baptist 2 1 5 1

Heathwood Hall 4 1 4 2

Ben Lippen 2 2 2 2

Porter-Gaud 1 2 3 2

Augusta Christian (GA) 1 3 2 2

Cardinal Newman 1 3 2 3

Wilson Hall 1 3 1 3

Pinewood Prep 0 4 0 5

LAST WEEK

Heathwood Hall 27, Augusta Christian (GA) 25

Laurence Manning 26, Ben Lippen 7

Hammond 55, First Baptist 7

Wilson Hall 30, Pinewood Prep 14

Porter Gaud 41, Orangeburg Prep 13

FRIDAY’S GAME

Ben Lippen at Wilson Hall

Cardinal Newman at Pinewood Prep

Hammond at Augusta Christian

Laurence Manning at First Baptist

REGION 1-2A

TEAMS CONFERENCE OVERALL

W L W L

Robert E. Lee 2 0 6 0

Williamsburg Academy 1 2 3 3

Trinity-Byrnes 1 0 5 2

Florence Christian 2 0 3 3

Greenwood Christian 1 1 3 3

Oakbrook Prep 0 3 0 6

LAST WEEK

Greenwood Christian 42, Williamsburg Academy 33

Robert E. Lee 53, Oakbrook Prep 19

Florence Christian 47, Christian Academy 13

Calhoun Falls Charter at Trinity-Byrnes

FRIDAY’S GAME

Robert E. Lee at Thomas Sumter

Trinity-Byrnes at Thomas Heyward

Florence Christian at Oakbrook Prep

Williamsburg Academy at Dillon Christian

Spartanburg Christian at Greenwood Christian

REGION 1-A

TEAM CONFERENCE OVERALL

W L W L

Carolina Academy 2 0 5 0

Pee Dee Academy 1 0 1 2

Dillon Christian 1 1 2 3

Christian Academy 1 1 1 3

The King’s Academy 0 1 0 4

Thomas Sumter 0 2 1 5

LAST WEEK

Florence Christian 47, Christian Academy 13

Carolina Academy 47, Thomas Sumter 14

Pee Dee Academy 35, Dillon Christian 0

FRIDAY’S GAME

The King’s Academy at Pee Dee Academy

Robert E. Lee at Thomas Sumter

Hilton Head Prep at Carolina Academy

Williamsburg Academy at Dillon Christian

