SCISA 3A

1. Hammond (6)

2. Laurence Manning

3. First Baptist

4. Heathwood Hall

5. Porter-Gaud

Also receiving votes: Ben Lippen

SCISA 2A

1. Robert E. Lee (5)

2. Trinity-Byrnes (1)

3. Orangeburg Prep

4. Florence Christian

5. Hilton Head Christian

Also receiving votes: None

SCISA A

1. Thomas Heyward (6)

2. Carolina Academy

3. Pee Dee Academy

4. Bethesda Academy

5. Colleton Prep

Also receiving votes: Dorchester Academy, Dillon Christian

SCISA 8-man

1. Andrew Jackson (5)

2. Clarendon Hall (1)

3. St. John's Christian

4. Richard Winn Academy

5. Jefferson Davis

Also receiving votes: Palmetto Christian, Holly Hill Academy

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; ; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; ; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat.

