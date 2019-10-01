SCISA 3A
1. Hammond (6)
2. Laurence Manning
3. First Baptist
4. Heathwood Hall
5. Porter-Gaud
Also receiving votes: Ben Lippen
SCISA 2A
1. Robert E. Lee (5)
2. Trinity-Byrnes (1)
3. Orangeburg Prep
4. Florence Christian
5. Hilton Head Christian
Also receiving votes: None
SCISA A
1. Thomas Heyward (6)
2. Carolina Academy
3. Pee Dee Academy
4. Bethesda Academy
5. Colleton Prep
Also receiving votes: Dorchester Academy, Dillon Christian
SCISA 8-man
1. Andrew Jackson (5)
2. Clarendon Hall (1)
3. St. John's Christian
4. Richard Winn Academy
5. Jefferson Davis
Also receiving votes: Palmetto Christian, Holly Hill Academy
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; ; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; ; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat.
