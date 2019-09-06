DILLON, S.C. — Dillon quarterback Jay Lester passed for 173 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats' 49-0 victory over Latta on Friday.
Teammate Nemo Squire scored two early touchdowns in the first quarter.
Also, Ahmari Huggins-Bruce had 130 yards receiving and two touchdowns for the Wildcats.
L 0 0 0 0—0
D 21 21 0 7— 49
FIRST QUARTER
D – Nemo Squire 8 run (Kapi Patel kick), 11:32.
D – Squire 4 run (Patel kick), 8:24.
D – Amari Huggins-Bruce 31 pass from Jay Lester (Patel kick), 5:56.
SECOND QUARTER
D – Nigel George 6 run (Patel kick), 11:19.
D – Daizon Alford 42 interception (Patel kick), 9:17.
D – Huggins-Bruce 67 pass from Lester (Patel Kick), 5:38.
FOURTH QUARTER
D – BoBo McKinnon 1 run (Patel Kick), 2:54.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – D: Nigel George 6-58; Squires 4-15.
PASSING – D: Jay Lester 6-8-173.
RECEIVING – D: Amari Huggins-Bruce 4-130.
RECORDS: D: 2-0. L: 1-2.
NEXT GAME: Dillon will travel to Lake View at 7 p.m. Sept. 14. Latta will travel to Kingstree at 7:30 Sept. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.