FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University volleyball team will host Claflin University on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Admission is free and the match will be streamed live online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.
Francis Marion (7-6) enters the match coming off of a 3-0 performance against Chowan University earlier this week. Francis Marion was led in kills by sophomore Alyssa Hansen who had 14. Sophomore Finn Millians dished out 31 assists in the match while sophomore Lily Walton had five blocks for the Patriots.
Hansen is averaging 3.33 kills per set and junior Kayla Arthur is averaging 2.66 kills per set. Milians leads the team with 9.13 assists per set, while senior libero Natalie Vaughn has 4.36 digs per set with a total of 196 digs. Sophomore Iyanla Thigpen leads the team with 34 blocks (11 solo).
Claflin (1-3) enters the contest coming off a 3-2 win over Benedict College. The Lady Panthers are led by Jala Roberts in kills with 2.39 per set, while Leah Wellington and Vianca Colon Gonzalez are dishing out 4.65 and 2.88 assists per set respectively.
The Patriots lead the all-time series with the Lady Panthers 9-0.
