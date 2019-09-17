SCISA 3A
1. Hammond (5)
2. First Baptist
3. Laurence Manning
4. Porter-Gaud
T5. Heathwood Hall
T5. Augusta Christian
Others receiving votes: Ben Lippen
SCISA 2A
1. Robert E. Lee (4)
2. Trinity-Byrnes (1)
3. Orangeburg Prep
4. Florence Christian
5. Williamsburg Academy
Others receiving votes: Hilton Head Christian
SCISA 1A
1. Thomas Heyward (5)
2. Carolina Academy
3. Pee Dee Academy
4. Dillon Christian
5. Bethesda Academy
Others receiving votes: Dorchester Academy
SCISA 8-man
1. Andrew Jackson (3)
2. Clarendon Hall (2)
3. Richard Winn Academy
4. St. John's Christian
5. Jefferson Davis
Others receiving votes: Palmetto Christian
SCISA voters: Lou Bezjak, The State; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat; Justin Jarrett, LowcoSports.com
