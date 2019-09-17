Dillon Christian vs. Trinity Byrnes

Trinity-Byrnes QB Nick Jones (7), breaks free during action in the Dillon Christian vs. Trinity Byrnes game on September 13, 2019, in Darlington, South Carolina

 David L. Yeazell/Special to the Morning News

SCISA 3A

1. Hammond (5)

2. First Baptist

3. Laurence Manning

4. Porter-Gaud

T5. Heathwood Hall

T5. Augusta Christian

Others receiving votes: Ben Lippen

SCISA 2A

1. Robert E. Lee (4)

2. Trinity-Byrnes (1)

3. Orangeburg Prep

4. Florence Christian

5. Williamsburg Academy

Others receiving votes: Hilton Head Christian

SCISA 1A

1. Thomas Heyward (5)

2. Carolina Academy

3. Pee Dee Academy

4. Dillon Christian

5. Bethesda Academy

Others receiving votes: Dorchester Academy

SCISA 8-man

1. Andrew Jackson (3)

2. Clarendon Hall (2)

3. Richard Winn Academy

4. St. John's Christian

5. Jefferson Davis

Others receiving votes: Palmetto Christian

SCISA voters: Lou Bezjak, The State; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat; Justin Jarrett, LowcoSports.com

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.