HARTSVILLE, S.C.— Corley Keefe had seven aces, six kills, 29 assists along with eight digs to lead Florence Christian to a 25-12,25-17,26-28, 25-12 over Emmanuel Christian in volleyball on Thursday.
ACES – FCS: Corley Keefe 7, Kaitlyn Fore 2, Emily Eason 2, Katelynn Munn 2, Kylie Stewart 1, Hilton Burch 6, Mary Margaret Sterling 1.
KILLS – FCS: Keefe 6, Fore 11, Dersch 5, Kaysie Hucks 3, Munn 5, Stewart 14, Broach 2, Sterling 1.
BLOCK – FCS: Fore 9, Eason 1, Hucks 1, Broach 1.
ASSISTS – FCS: Keefe 29, Fore 1, Dersch 2, Stewart 2, Sterling 4.
DIGS – FCS: Keefe 8, Dersch 5, Hucks 2, Munn 4, Stewart 19, Lauren Taylor 6, Sterling 23, Jessie Weatherford 4.
RECORDS: FCS: 6-0.
NEXT MATCH: FCS will host Wilson Hall at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
East Clarendon 3
Latta 0
LATTA — Latta’s Jayla Jackson had two aces, three kills, and one assist in the 25-18, 25-12, 25-9 loss.
ACES – L: Jayla Jackson 2.
KILLS – L: Jesselyn Bryant 3.
BLOCK – L: Jackson 1.
ASSISTS – L: Rayne Nolan 1, Brittany Sawyer 1, Jackson 1
DIGS – L: Bryant 3.
RECORDS: L: 1-3, 1-3 Region 7-2A.
NEXT MATCH: Latta will travel to Johnsonville at 6:30 p.m.
Cheraw 3
Lake City 0
CHERAW — Cheraw defeated Lake City 25-5, 25-23, 25-4 in straight sets.
Lasira Nicholson had six digs, four kills, and two blocks for the Panthers.
Teammate Ziya Walker had a block and two kills.
Carvers Bay 3
Andrews 0
ANDREWS — Carvers Bay’s Rhamey Floyd had seven aces in the 25-18, 25-12, 25-9 win.
Teammate Katey Lee and Sydney Underwood each had five aces.
Johnsonville 3
Hannah-Pamplico 0
JOHNSONVILLE — Johnsonville defeated Hannah-Pamplico 25-22, 25-21, 25-16.
St. James 3
West Florence 0
FLORENCE — West Florence’s Riley Yearich had three aces in the 25-13, 25-17, 25-17 loss in the Knights' Region 6-5A opener.
ACES – WF: Riley Yearsich 3, Jordyn Perry 2.
KILLS – WF: Alyssa Owens 2, Emmy Rollins 8, Grace Howard 3, Annalia Cook 3, Cami Niles 3.
BLOCK – WF: Rollins 2, Howard 3, Cook 3, Niles 1.
ASSISTS – WF: Owens 17.
DIGS – WF: Perry 13, Morgan Rolfe 4, Lauren Gordon 3, Ashleigh Palmer 3.
RECORDS: WF: 9-4, 0-1 Region 6-5A.
NEXT MATCH: West will travel to Socastee at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Hartsville 3
McBee 0
HARTSVILLE — Hartsville defeated McBee 25-20, 25-23, 25-10.
The Red Foxes improved to 4-3 and will host Marlboro County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Trinity-Byrnes 9
Wilson Hall 0
FLORENCE— Trinity-Byrnes’ McKenzie Davis defeated Emily Ann Beasley in No.1 singles 6-0, 6-1.
SINGLES
McKenzie Davis (T-B) def. Emily Ann Beasley 6-0, 6-1; Hannah McKay (T-B) def. Lizzy Davis 6-0, 6-0; Haley Davis (T-B) def. Carly Alfred 6-3, 6-2; Maggie Murrell (T-B) def. Halle Stone 6-0, 6-1; Claire Pebbles (T-B) def. Carlie Fort 6-1, 6-0; Sophie Belk (T-B) def. Lucy McIver 7-5, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Davis/ McKay (T-B) def. Beasley/Stone 8-2; Murrell/ Davis (T-B) def. Davis/ Jekel 8-0; Pebbles/ Laurel Casstevens (T-B) def. Nat/Bostic 8-0.
RECORDS: T-B: 9-0.
Conway 7
South Florence 0
FLORENCE — South Florence’s Claire Nance was defeated by Anna Claire Roof in No. 1 singles 7-6, 6-2.
SINGLES
Anna Claire Roof (C) def. Claire Nance 7-6, 6-2; Carolina McKenzie (C) def. Maurea Wilson 6-0, 6-1; Sarah Hayden McKenzie (C) def. Taylor Hendricks 6-2, 6-2; Brooks McKenzie (C) def. Savannah Stevens 6-3, 6-4; Morgan Brock (C) def. Eliza Sansbury 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Roof/ C.McKenzie (C) def. Nance/ Wilson 8-4; Anna Patterson/ Blair Crosby/ Wilson Horry/ Landry Harrleson 6-3, 6-3.
Hannah-Pamplico 7
Johnsonville 0
JOHNSONVILLE— Hannah-Pamplico’s Elana Watkins defeated Madison Briton in No.1 singles 6-4, 7-6.
SINGLES
Elana Watkins (H-P) def. Madison Briton 6-4, 6-6(7-6); Mary Grace Mims (H-P) def. Trinity Blanton 6-0, 6-2; Maddy Boyle (H-P) def. Nicole Cook 6-0, 6-1; Jule Miller (H-P) def. Olivia Gainey 6-4, 6-1; Libby Turner (H-P) def. Dixi Caulder 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Ryleigh Matthews/ Emily Jeffords (H-P) def. Lile Kate Leviner/ Megan Paul 6-3, 6-3; Watkins/ Mims (H-P) def. 8-2
Orangeburg Prep 8
Florence Christian 1
FLORENCE — Florence Christian defeated Cate Williams in No.1 singles 6-4, 6-0.
SINGLES
Kaia Thomson (FCS) def. Cate Williams 6-4, 6-0; Watalia Judge (OP) def. Alexis Aikens 6-4, 6-4; JoAnna Hinds (OP) def. Bailee Sawyer 6-4, 6-4 ; Lane Inabinet (OP) def. Madison Smith 6-0, 6-2 ; Hallie Fauning (OP) def. Lauren Hucks 6-4, 6-4; Paige Hewitt (OP) def. Chloe Canavati 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Willaims/ Judge (OP) def. Thomson/ Smith 8-6; JoAnna Hinds/ Inabinet (OP) def. Aikens/ Sawyer 8-1; Fanning/ Judge (OP) def. Hucks/ Bette Brunson 8-8(11-9).
GIRLS' GOLF
Aynor 195
West Florence 207
FLORENCE — West Florence’s Emma O’Malley shot a 50 to lead the Knights.
Aynor’s Rachel Wilkinson earned medalist honors with a 40.
AYNOR (195)
Rachel Wilkinson 40, Gracie Lee 45, Allison Cannon 55, Josie Jennrette 55.
WEST FLROENCE (207)
Emma O’Malley 50, Trinity Chapman 55, Kinsley Stanley 52, Taylor Pleasant 59.
LATE WEDNESDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Lake View 3
Dillon 2
LAKE VIEW — Lake View’s Bailee Miller had 18 aces in the 17-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-22, and 19-17 win.
Teammate Spivey Evans had 26 assists.
ACES – LV: Bailee Miller 18.
KILLS – LV: Rebecca Cox 5, Raven Locklear 9, Zandasia McNeil 34.
BLOCK – LV: Locklear 2, McNeil 7.
ASSISTS – LV: Spivey Evans 26.
DIGS – LV: Cox 8, Evans 12, Miller 19, Emma King 32, Alex Elliott 8.
RECORDS: LV 3-3.
NEXT MATCH: Lake View will host Hannah-Pamplico at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
