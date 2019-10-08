MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — West Florence's Emmy Rollins had two aces, 14 kills, five blocks and five digs. But it wasn't enough as Carolina Forest won 25-19, 25-13, 25-13 Tuesday.

ACES – WF: Emmy Rollins 2, Jordyn Perry 1, Annalia Cook 1, Grace Howard 1.

KILLS – WF: Rollins 14, Cook 3, Howard 2, Cami Niles 2.

BLOCK – WF: Rollins 5, Cook 1, Owens 1.

ASSISTS – WF: Owens 18, Howard 2, Cook 1.

DIGS –WF: Ingram 6, Rollins 5, Morgan Rolfe 5, Cook 5, Owens 4, Perry 3, Niles 2, Ashleigh Palmer 2, Lauren Gordon 1, Rileigh Yearsich 1.

RECORDS: WF: 10-15; 1-7 Region 6-5A.

NEXT MATCH: WF will host South at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

GIRLS TENNIS

West Florence 6

Carolina Forest 1

MYRTLE BACH— West Florence's Kate Sansbury defeated Mia Cabildo 6-4, 0-6(10-6) in No. 1 singles.

SINGLES

Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Mia Cabildo 6-4, 0-6(10-6); RIley Gunter (WF) def. Raleigh Keenan 0-6, 6-2 (10-7); Kristina Miroff (CF) def. Kennedy Horne 7-6, 6-7(12-10); Emily King (WF) def. Payton Yates 6-2, 6-4; Grace Bailey (WF) def. Layla Lowder

DOUBLES

Sansbury/Horne (WF) def. Cabildo/ Keenan 8-6; Taylor McCall/Amy Smith (WF) def. Lauren Spain/Violet Gouhin 6-3,1-6 (10-7).

