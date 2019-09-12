FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion men’s soccer team hopes to improve to 2-0 when the Patriots entertain Queens at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hartzler Field.
Both squads are undefeated after season-opening victories. FMU (1-0) blanked Coker 5-0 on Saturday as Javier Bello, Nestor Nunez (2), Sidney Warden, and Carlos Alonso Martinez all found the back of the net, while junior goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco made four saves en route to his first career shutout as a Patriot.
Queens (2-0) opened its season at home and defeated Limestone 1-0, and the Royals went on the road to beat Erskine 2-1 Wednesday. Queens is among the other team receiving votes in this week’s NCAA Division II Top 25 Poll.
Queens leads the all-time series 11-6-0 and holds a 40-30 lead in goals scored during the series.
Then at 7 p.m. Wednesday, FMU hosts Belmont Abbey
Admission to both matches is $5 for adults, $3 for students, and FMU students are admitted free.
