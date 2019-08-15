DARLINGTON, S.C. – Kenynon Scott, a recent Darlington High School graduate, signed to play basketball with NCAA Division III school Johnson and Wales University on Thursday in the school's media center.

As a senior, Scott averaged 17 points, four rebounds and three assists per game. He was selected to the Class 4A All-State team and the North/South All-Star Game.

He was also earned a selection to the Region 6-4A team.

VOLLEYBALL

The King's Academy 3

Thomas Sumter 0

FLORENCE — Julia Sansbury had five aces and Meredith Hoover added 24 assists to lead The King’s Academy to a 25-13, 25-14, and 25-8 win over Thomas Sumter on Thursday night.

Teammates Meg Sansbury had 16 kills and Copeland Eaddy added 10 digs.

The King’s Academy improved to 1-0 and will host Cathedral Academy and Carolina Academy in a tri-match at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.