LORIS, S.C. – West Florence’s football team intended to travel to a Thursday night scrimmage at Loris High School to participate against the Lions and defending Class 4A state champion, Myrtle Beach.

But the Knights did not make it to the scrimmage because the team’s two buses were stuck in traffic for more than three hours on I-95 North after an automobile accident happened far in front of them, according to West athletic director Greg Johnson.

Thursday’s scrimmage started at 7 because of the heat, and West Florence’s buses made it back to the Florence campus around 8 p.m. Loris and Myrtle Beach instead played two quarters against each other.

“We just pulled back to the school,” West Florence athletic director Greg Johnson said around 8 p.m., not long after Thursday’s scrimmage ended. “We were about 10 miles outside of Florence and we just sat there on the bus.”

West Florence’s next scheduled scrimmage is 6 p.m. Monday at Lexington.