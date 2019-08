LEXINGTON, S.C. -- Kenny Piper and Lex Tuten each hit home runs and combined for five RBI as the Florence RedWolves closed out the 2019 season with a 7-5 victory over Lexington County in seven innings on Saturday.

Isaac Raab led Florence (22-29) with three hits followed by Piper, Tuten Eldrige Figueroa and Zach Durfee with two each.