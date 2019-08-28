FLORENCE, S.C. – It was, to say the least, a well-balanced effort for the Wilson Tigers in their season-opening victory against Lake City.
The defense forced three first-half turnovers and recorded a safety, the offense produced five touchdowns and even special teams shined with a 65-yard kickoff return in the 43-6 win.
“We were able to execute our game plan – offensively and defensively as well as special teams,” Wilson coach Derek Howard said. “Just excited about a lot of those guys who were new varsity players got a chance to experience some success.
“So we just want to build upon that going into the Manning game.”
The Monarchs (1-0) will likely be a strong test for the Tigers (1-0) as they travel to Ramsey Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Manning rolled to a 62-8 victory over Scott’s Branch in its opener last week.
Wilson won last year’s contest 20-0, but former Sumter High and Irmo coach Reggie Kennedy will be on the sideline this time around.
“Obviously with coach Kennedy coming in there who’s one of the top coaches in South Carolina, he’s bringing some consistency to that program and you can see it in their film,” Howard said. “So we’re going to have to play our best brand of football. We can’t have a lot of mistakes and we definitely can’t turn the football over.”
That was one of the big positives last week against LCHS as the Tigers committed zero turnovers while forcing the Panthers into giving up the ball a few times.
Meanwhile the Monarchs got three touchdowns off special teams as they blocked three punts, returning to for scores, and also had a punt return for a TD.
Manning also had solid night running the ball as Caleb Wright scored three rushing touchdowns. MHS finished with less than 50 yards passing, but Howard is expecting a much more balanced attack on Friday.
“They ran the football at will and didn’t have to do a whole lot of passing, but we’ve seen that they can throw the ball in some of the scrimmages they’ve had,” he said. “They’re probably going to run it just as much as they throw it and they’re going to take whatever they feel we give up.”
Defensively, the Monarchs fly around and cover well, Howard went on to say, as well as having a strong presence at inside linebacker.
Offensively, Howard is hoping the Tigers can start the first and second halves a little quicker than last week, but keep up the same type of production.
Quarterback Zayshaun Rice completed 12 of 20 passes for 217 yards and a pair of touchdowns while freshman QB Zandae Butler also had a TD pass from 53 yards out to Harrison Muldrow.
Rice and Yavin Smith also rushed for touchdowns, with Smith returning a kickoff 65 yards for a score as well.
Jakobe Quillen caught six passes for 153 yards and a score to lead the Tigers.
Shamaree Timmons had a sack and recovered a fumble on defense and A.J. Williams had an interception.