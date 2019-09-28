DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes’ Reggion Bennett rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns as the Titans beat Calhoun Falls 56-19 Friday night.
Teammate Donovan Lambert added 74 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – T-B: Reggion Bennett 6-111; Donavan Lambert 6-74.
RECORDS: T-B:5-2, 1-0 SCISA Region 1-2A.
NEXT GAME: Trinity-Byrnes will host Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
