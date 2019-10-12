Carvers Bay vs. Hannah-Pamplico

Lane Calcutt Friday scores a touchdown for Hannah-Pamplico in their game against Carvers Bay played in Pamplico.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico's Lane Calcutt had three rushing touchdowns in the Raiders' 30-17 win over Carvers Bay on Friday.

The Raiders were led on defense by Davian Coaxum's interception return for a touchdown and also Jalen Jenkins had an interception.

Hannah-Pamplico improved to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in Region 7-2A and will travel to Mullins at 7:30 p.m.

Carvers Bay fell to 1-5, 0-4 in Region 7-2A and will travel to Johnsonville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

