PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico's Lane Calcutt had three rushing touchdowns in the Raiders' 30-17 win over Carvers Bay on Friday.
The Raiders were led on defense by Davian Coaxum's interception return for a touchdown and also Jalen Jenkins had an interception.
Hannah-Pamplico improved to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in Region 7-2A and will travel to Mullins at 7:30 p.m.
Carvers Bay fell to 1-5, 0-4 in Region 7-2A and will travel to Johnsonville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
