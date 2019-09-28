Latta mascot logo.jpg

LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s Jamario Taylor had two touchdown receptions from Tray Pelt in the Vikings' 21-0 shutout against Carvers Bay on Friday.

Teammate Chris McRae scored the game's first touchdown.

RECORDS: L 3-2, 2-0 Region 7-2A. CB 1-3, 0-2 Region 7-2A.

NEXT GAME: Latta will host Johnsonville at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Carvers Bay will host Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.