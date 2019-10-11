FLORENCE, S.C. – Running back David Legette and quarterback Mason Garcia combined for six touchdowns in Carolina Forest’s 49-7 victory over South Florence on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
Legette had two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter as the Panthers built a 14-0 lead. They led 21-7 at the half before outscoring the Bruins 28-0 in the second half.
Malik Eaddy had the lone score for South Florence on a 9-yard TD pass from La’Norris Sellers in the second quarter.
The Bruins fell to 3-4 overall and 1-1 in Region 6-5A after their three-game winning streak came to an end. They will travel to Conway next Friday.
CF 14 7 21 7 – 49
SF 0 7 0 0 – 7
FIRST QUARTER
CF – David Legette 9 run (Cole Poirier kick), 5:41.
CF – Legette 16 run (Poirier kick), 1:38.
SECOND QUARTER
SF – Malik Eaddy 9 pass from La’Norris Sellers (Alex Koye kick); 8:34.
CF – Trevor Lavallee 30 pass from Mason Garcia (Poirier kick), 5:58.
THIRD QUARTER
CF – Garcia 11 run (Poirier kick), 10:01.
CF – Kyle Watkins 50 pass from Garcis (Poirier kick), 8:00.
CF – Legette 9 run (Poirier kick), 2:05.
FOURTH QUARTER
CF – Connor Meehan 65 fumble return (Poirier kick), 6:25.
