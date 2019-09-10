TURBEVILLE, S.C.— Elana Watson defeated Layla Barrett 6-1, 6-1 in No. 1 singles to lead Hannah-Pamplico to a 5-1 win over East Clarendon in girls' tennis Tuesday.
Christine Fleming defeated Jule Miller 6-1, 6-1 in No. 4 singles for the Wolverines.
SINGLES
Elana Watson (H-P) def. Layla Barrett 6-1, 6-1; Mary Grace Mims (H-P) def. Toni Robinson 6-2, 6-4; Maddy Boyle (H-P) def. Emily Thigpen 7-5, 6-4; Christine Fleming (EC) def. Jule Miller 6-1, 6-1; Libby Turner (H-P) def. Lily Robinson 6-2, 6-3.
DOUBLES
Ryleigh Matthews/ Emily Jeffords (H-P) def. Maddie Wikes/ Taylor White 6-4, 4-6 (12-10).
Laurence Manning 5
Florence Christian 4
MANNING — Laurence Manning’s Catherine Burns defeated Alexis Aikens 6-3, 6-0 in No. 2 singles.
Kaia Thomson defeated Savannah South 6-3, 6-3 in No. 1 singles for Florence Christian.
SINGLES
Kaia Thomson (FCS) def. Savannah South 6-3, 6-3; Catherine Burns (LMA) def. Alexis Aikens 6-3, 6-0; Carrie Rickenbaker (LMA) def. Bailee Sawyer 6-0, 6-3; Madison Shirley (LMA) def. Madison Smith 6-1, 6-1; Mason Lee (LMA)def. Lauren Hicks 6-4, 2-6(10-6); Alice Turner (LMA) def. Bette Brunson 6-1, 6-3;
DOUBLES
Thomson/ Hucks (FCS) def. South / Rickenbaker 8-6;Sawyer/Smith (FCS) def. ;Aikens/ Canavah (FCS) def. Matthews/ Turner 8-3.
Trinity-Byrnes 9
Carolina Academy 0
FLORENCE — Trinity- Byrnes’ McKenzie Davis defeated Grace Weaver 6-0, 6-1 in No. 1 singles.
The Titans didn’t lose a set in singles and doubles.
SINGLES
McKenzie Davis (T-B) def. Grace Weaver 6-0, 6-1; Allie Murrell (T-B) def. Elizabeth Askins 6-0, 6-0; Hannah McKay (T-B) def. Meg McDaniel 6-0, 6-0;Haley Davis (T-B) def. Mary Catherine Cameron 6-0, 6-0; Maggie Murrell (T-B) def. Payton Brown 6-0, 6-0; Claire Pebbles (T-B) def. Ava Palmer 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
McKenzie/ A.Murrell (T-B) def. Weaver/Askinsl 8-2; McKay/ Davies (T-B) def. McDaniel/Cameron 8-2; Pebbles/Stephanie Johnston (T-B) def. Brown/Palmer 8-2.
RECORDS: T-B: 3-0.
A.C. Flora 6
West Florence 0
COLUMBIA — West Florence’s Kate Sansbury was defeated by Siona Stugeon 6-2, 6-1 in No. 1 singles.
SINGLES
Siona Sturgeon (ACF) def. Kate Sansbury 6-2, 6-1; Frances Smith (ACF) def. Riley Gunter 6-0, 6-0; Caolina Overdyke (ACF) def. Kennedy Horne 6-0, 6-1; Lani Sturgeon (ACF) def. Emily King 6-0, 6-2; Karsyn Misenheiner (ACF) def. Grace Bailey 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Emma Temleton/ Olivia Bokesch (ACF) def. Taylor McCall/ Amy Smith 6-0, 6-1.
VOLLEYBALL
Sumter 3
West Florence 0
FLORENCE — West Florence fell to Sumter by game scores of 26-24, 25-22 and 25-21.
West Florence’s Emmy Rollins had three aces, nine digs and seven kills.
Teammate Annalia Cook had two kills and one assists.
ACES – WF: Emmy Rollins 3, Alyssa Owens 2, Grace Howard 1, Cami Niles 1, Rileigh Yearsich 1.
DIGS – WF: Jordyn Perry 9, Rollins 9, Morgan Rolfe 5, Ashleigh Palmer 4, Howard 4, Owens 3.
KILLS – WF: Niles 9, Rollins 7, Howard 3, Cook 2, Owens 1, Lauren Gordon 1, Yearsich 1.
ASSISTS – WF: Owens 24, Annalia Cook 1.
RECORDS: WF 9-3.
NEXT MATCH : West will host St. James at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Florence Christian 3
Pee Dee Academy 0
MULLINS — Florence Christian’s Kaitlyn Fore had four aces, 10 kills, on assist and four blocks in the 25-12, 25-20, and 25-18 defeat.
Teammate Lauren Taylor added five digs.
ACES – FCS: Corley Keefe 3, Kaitlyn Fore 4, Kaysie Hucks 2, Katelyn Munn 2, Hilton Broach 1, Mary Margaret Sterling 2.
KILLS – FCS: Keefe 1, Fore 10, Emily Eason 7, Hucks 1, Munn 3, Kylie Stewart 8, Broach 4.
BLOCK – FCS: Fore 4, Eason 2.
DIGS – FCS: Keefe 4, Eason 2, Hucks 1, Munn 9, Stewart 17, Lauren Taylor 5, Broach 2, Sterling 27
ASSISTS – FCS: Sterling 2, Fore 1, Keefe 25.
RECORDS: FCS 5-0.
NEXT MATCH: FCS will travel to Emmanuel at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Carolina Academy 3
Laurence Manning 0
LAKE CITY — Carolina Academy’s Anna Grace Bradley had six aces and two blocks as the Bobcats won by game scores of 25-19, 25-23 and 25-19.
Teammate Vandi Timmons added three aces, two kills, one block and one dig.
ACES – CA: Anna Grace Bradley 6, Cassie McLean 5, Vandi Timmons 3, Clare Floyd 3.
KILLS – CA: Gracen Bradley 2, Timmons 2.
DIGS – CA: G.Bradley 2, Timmons 1.
BLOCK – CA: A.G. Bradley 2, Timmons 1.
RECORDS: CA 3-4.
NEXT MATCH: Carolina Academy will host Palmetto Christian at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Carvers Bay 3
Latta 0
LATTA — Latta’s Jayla Jackson had one ace, one block, and seven assists during the 25-14, 25-21 and 25-20 loss.
ACES – L: Kearson Bean 1, Jayla Jackson 1.
KILLS – L: Rayne Nolan 5.
BLOCK – L: Jackson 1.
ASSISTS – L: Jackson 7
DIGS – L: Jesselyn Bryant 2.
RECORDS:L: 1-2, 1-2 Region 7-2A.
NEXT MATCH: Latta will host East Clarendon at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Johnsonville 3
Mullins 0
MULLINS — Johnsonville defeated Mullins by game scores of 25-3, 25-8 and 25-6.
Hartsville 3
Governor’s School 1
HARTSVILLE — Hartsville defeated Governor’s School by games scores of 25-15, 25-15, 15-25 and 25-13.
The Red Foxes improved to 3-3 and will host McBee at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
OTHER SCORES: Wilson Hall defeated Williamsburg Academy 3-0. Crestwood defeated Lee Central 3-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.