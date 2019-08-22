FLORENCE, S.C. – LaNorris Sellers went through freshman orientation at South Florence just last Thursday.
If only that was his lone major adjustment.
Try also starting the Bruins’ season opener at quarterback at 7:30 p.m. Friday at James Island. In doing so, Sellers will be the first freshman to start a South Florence opener at quarterback since David Prince became the Bruins’ coach in 2012.
“He’s able to make all the decisions that we’ve asked him to do in an efficient manner in scrimmages, and that’s what is getting him the starting position,” Prince said. “He’s not a freshman who can’t throw the ball down the field or can’t run with it. He’s not physically what you would expect of a freshman. He can make all the throws and he can run with the ball. We’ve just got to keep his confidence high and we’ve got to call plays that put him in position where he feels the most comfortable.”
Last year’s starting quarterback Shalique Parks, meanwhile, continues to heal from stress fractures in his shins. Prince said Parks has been cleared to practice, but without contact.
“He’s been progressing well,” Prince said of Parks. “It’s still going to be about 3½ weeks or so. We expect to get him back on our bye week, which is Week 3. And we’ll go from there. As far as his clearance, he’s on schedule and healing fine.”
Meanwhile, Prince will attempt to keep things in perspective for Sellers.
“All I’m going to ask of him is to just go out and do what we’ve asked him to do and not feel like he’s got to do something he’s not capable of,” Prince said.
It also helps that Sellers has capable playmakers like running back Hahsaun Wilson and receiver Tyae McWhite to turn to.
As Sellers finds his footing as a freshman, James Island will have an experienced passer in quarterback Gunnar Nistad, who passed for 2,629 yards and 21 touchdowns last season with SCISA Porter-Gaud. His coach from Porter-Gaud (Rick Reetz) is now James Island’s offensive coordinator.
“We’ve got to cover their run-pass-options that they do and also cover their intermediate, mid-level passing game,” Prince said. “That’s what they excel at. Our linebackers have got to do a great job of covering the intermediate passing routes and stopping the run as well.”
Prince also said his secondary, led by Kevonte Harrison, will have to be ready for Nistad’s passing game.
“We’ve got to mix up some looks and hopefully confuse the quarterback,” Prince said. “We’ve got to do more than just one thing well. We can’t just play man or just play zone. We’ve got to be able to mix it up and be consistent in both varieties of coverage. But it’s also got to be polished up.”