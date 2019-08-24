DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes’ Jordan Jones rushed for 183 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn't enough as Charlotte Country Day (N.C.) defeated the Titans 49-20 on Friday.
Nick Jones return a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and had 180 yards on kickoff returns for the Titans.
Donavan Lambert rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown for Trinity-Byrnes.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – T-B: Jordan Jones 11-183; Donovan Lambert 10-58.
PASSING – T-B: J.Jones 7-13-77
RECORDS: T-B: 0-2.
NEXT GAME: Trinity-Byrnes will travel to Pinewood Prep at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6.