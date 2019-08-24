DARLINGTON, S.C. – As the Bojangles’ Southern 500 prepares for its 70th edition, many memories come to mind.
How about the time Cale Yarborough soared over that guard rail in 1965?
“I’ve done everything with the fence you can do at Darlington,” Yarborough said with a laugh in 2016.
Or the time Yarborough won his first Southern 500 three years after that?
“You know, I was born and raised around here, and when I won the 1968 Southern 500, that was the best thing that ever happened to me in my whole career,” Yarborough said. “That was my first Southern 500 win, and it was the last race on the original Darlington race track.”
Or his second Southern 500 win?
How about the third?
It doesn’t stop there.
Complete with five Southern 500 victories, that’s not all that makes Yarborough revered in this part of the country.
Or, this part of the state.
He’s from Florence County. Born in Timmonsville, Darlington Raceway is akin to the farm he rides his tractor on – it’s in his backyard.
“It’s my home track, and it was the first major superspeedway ever built, and to be able to win before your home crowd is a good feeling,” Yarborough said. “Just knowing a good portion of the people were there was really special to me.”
Why else would Yarborough be so dominant here, especially in the Southern 500? In this event alone, Yarborough placed in the top 5 seven times (he placed fifth in 1977 and was runner-up to Bill Elliott in ’85).
Overall at Darlington, Yarborough finished with 11 top-fives and 17 top 10s.
Not to mention, three consecutive Cup points championships and four Daytona 500s. And a place in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
“When you think of Darlington Raceway and its history, one of the first people you think of is Cale,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said in 2016 after the track renamed its garage area after Yarborough. “The opportunity to name the garage area in his honor means a great deal to the track, to this part of the state and to NASCAR as well. There’s no more appropriate driver to name it after than Cale, a native son.”
Yarborough’s a native son who also brought fire to the racing arena as well.
The former Golden Gloves boxer who was offered a football scholarship by Clemson lashed out and called fellow Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip “Jaws” after being wrecked out of the 1977 Southern 500.
“Jaws! Jaws! That talky Jaws! That’s what happened,” Yarborough steamed.
Then, 50 years ago in the Daytona 500, Yarborough’s brawl with the Allison brothers helped put NASCAR in the mainstream conversation.
But back to Darlington.
The idea for Darlington Raceway arose from track founder Harold Brasington going to an Indianapolis 500. So, again it’s only fitting that Yarborough also had success in THAT event. In the 1972 Indy 500, he finished 10th.
That only set the stage for what was to come for Yarborough during the rest of the 1970s. He would soon return to NASCAR and dominate it.
Yarborough, who finished his career with 83 Cup wins, still embraces those five Southern 500 victories.
“Darlington is just a special place. That racetrack is really what made NASCAR what it is today,” Yarborough said. “Labor Day Weekend was for the Southern 500. And when they canceled the Southern 500 on Labor Day, I thought they just may cancel Labor Day nationwide, because that’s what Labor Day was – the Southern 500. I’m just glad they saw the light and brought it back.”
At 80 years old, Yarborough is still here in Florence County. He owns a Florence-based car dealership. He has showcased Florence County through his career, giving back to Florence County in more ways than we could ever imagine.
To Yarborough, it’s the least he could do considering his legacy in this area related to Darlington.
“I could drive there today and get goose bumps,” Yarborough said.