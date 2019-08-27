5A
1. Dutch Fork (14)
2. Gaffney
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Byrnes
5. Dorman
6. Hanna
7. Sumter
8. Blythewood
9. River Bluff
10. Greenwood
Also receiving votes: West Florence, Berkeley, Carolina Forest, Summerville
Class 4A
1. Myrtle Beach (14)
2. Hartsville
3. Daniel
4. Greer
5. North Myrtle Beach
6. South Pointe
7. Belton Honea Path
8. Wilson
9. North Augusta
10. Ridge View
Others receiving votes: Wren, Marlboro County, Greenville, York, Walhalla, Eastside, AC Flora
Class 3A
1. Chester (13)
2. Dillon (1)
3. Chapman
4. May River
5. Union County
6. Camden
7. Strom Thurmond
8. Wade Hampton (H)
9. Woodruff
10. Gilbert
Others receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Newberry, Manning, Aynor, Hanahan, Pendleton, Cheraw, Marion
2A
1. Abbeville (14)
2. Barnwell
3. Timberland
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Slauda
6. Oceanside Collegiate
7. Southside Christian
8. Gray Collegiate
9. Carvers Bay
10. (tie) Whale Branch, Andrew Jackson
Others receiving votes- Blacksburg, Batesburg-Leesville, Hannah-Pamplico, Woodland, Pageland Central, Lee Central
1A
1. Lamar (6)
2. Green Sea-Floyds (7)
3. Wagener-Salley (1)
4. Lake View
5. Blackville-Hilda
6. C.E. Murray
7. Baptist Hill
8. Ridge Spring-Monetta
9. St. John’s
10. (tie) Hemingway, Dixie
Others receiving votes- Great Falls, Williston-Elko, McCormick, McBee, Cross, Ware Shoals
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; ; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; ; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skylar Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat.