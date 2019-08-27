Lamar at Hemingway

Scenes from Lamar's 54-0 win over Hemingway on Friday in Hemingway.

 LAUREN OWENS/Morning News

5A

1. Dutch Fork (14)

2. Gaffney

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Byrnes

5. Dorman

6. Hanna

7. Sumter

8. Blythewood

9. River Bluff

10. Greenwood

Also receiving votes: West Florence, Berkeley, Carolina Forest, Summerville

Class 4A

1. Myrtle Beach (14)

2. Hartsville

3. Daniel

4. Greer

5. North Myrtle Beach

6. South Pointe

7. Belton Honea Path

8. Wilson

9. North Augusta

10. Ridge View

Others receiving votes: Wren, Marlboro County, Greenville, York, Walhalla, Eastside, AC Flora

Class 3A

1. Chester (13)

2. Dillon (1)

3. Chapman

4. May River

5. Union County

6. Camden

7. Strom Thurmond

8. Wade Hampton (H)

9. Woodruff

10. Gilbert

Others receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Newberry, Manning, Aynor, Hanahan, Pendleton, Cheraw, Marion

2A

1. Abbeville (14)

2. Barnwell

3. Timberland

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Slauda

6. Oceanside Collegiate

7. Southside Christian

8. Gray Collegiate

9. Carvers Bay

10. (tie) Whale Branch, Andrew Jackson

Others receiving votes- Blacksburg, Batesburg-Leesville, Hannah-Pamplico, Woodland, Pageland Central, Lee Central

1A

1. Lamar (6)

2. Green Sea-Floyds (7)

3. Wagener-Salley (1)

4. Lake View

5. Blackville-Hilda

6. C.E. Murray

7. Baptist Hill

8. Ridge Spring-Monetta

9. St. John’s

10. (tie) Hemingway, Dixie

Others receiving votes- Great Falls, Williston-Elko, McCormick, McBee, Cross, Ware Shoals

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; ; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; ; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skylar Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat.

