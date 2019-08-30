DARLINGTON, S.C. – The last back-to-back winner of the Southern 500? Greg Biffle – more than a decade ago.
It’s a feat that’s seemingly become harder and harder to achieve as the years have gone by. Only Biffle, Jeff Gordon (who won four straight) and Dale Earnhardt Sr. have managed consecutive Southern 500 wins in the past 30 years.
Brad Keselowski now has the chance to make it four.
“I love coming here,” the No. 2 Penske driver said Friday at Darlington Raceway. “It’s always been one of my favorite tracks. I love the challenge. I love running up against the wall. I’m not always a fan of the heat, but I do like that it’s a very demanding track. It makes you feel like a race car driver.
“It makes you feel like you’re on the edge, and it makes me really kind of appreciate my job.”
It was a challenge Keselowski met head-on last year. He used a late pit stop to take the top spot from Kyle Larson and led the final 22 laps.
The victory completed a sweep of Darlington races for the second consecutive year after Denny Hamlin took both checkered flags in 2017.
“All the race tracks have their challenges, but this one just has so many, and it’s so unforgiving,” Keselowski said. “If you mess up a little bit, you’re in the wall and your day is ruined. I appreciate that.
“It demands that to be successful, you drive aggressively but also that you not make any mistakes.”
The toughest part of the track for Keselowski? Turns 3 and 4.
“I’ve always felt like that end – 3 and 4 – is a little more challenging,” he said. “Because if you mess up over there, it seems like you are more likely to the hit the wall, and the groove over there is tighter to the wall, so I’ve always felt like 3 and 4 was just a little bit harder than 1 and 2.”
Even so, Keselowski isn’t backing down when it comes to speed.
“I just try to be as fast as I can be,” he said. “If that means one end over the other, it doesn’t matter to me. I set up off the stopwatch.”
The 2012 Cup champion was also excited about Darlington’s throwback weekend and the Rusty Wallace paint scheme he will sport on Sunday. The scheme features Wallace’s black-and-yellow colors with red and blue on the sides.
Wallace won five victories in 1996 with the paint scheme and also finished seventh in point standings.
“They gave me a little sneak peek and said, ‘Hey, what do you think about his one?”’ Keselowski said. “I’m very lucky, because Penske has so many great ones to pick from, and when I think of Roger Penske, he’s kind of the art director/owner, and he really takes pride in the paint schemes and has always done a good job at it.”
There’s perhaps a little superstition involved as well. It was another Wallace-inspired paint scheme that Keselowski road to Victory Lane last year at about this same time.
Why not try to go 2 for 2?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.