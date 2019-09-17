DARLINGTON, S.C. – As Rich Wideman sees it, his Darlington High School girls’ cross country team runs better when it runs together.
“My eighth, ninth and tenth (finishers) were like a pack of three – they finished as a pack,” he said following a six-team home meet on Tuesday at Darlington Middle School. “We really emphasize that idea of pack running, and to see those girls running like that just really makes me happy.”
The Falcons had six of the top 10 finishers to beat out Hartsville for the overall team title on the girls’ side, and the Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics had a similar showing to take the overall crown on the boys’ side.
“Being that this is just their second meet, they're getting better each week,” GSSM coach Charity Snelling said of the squad. “They had heart at the end; they might not have been first but they were able to push through at the end, so that’s a plus for us heading into the rest of the season.”
Neither team had the top overall finisher as those honors went to West Florence’s Pearson Mixon for the boys and Hartsville’s Kaiti Nutt for the girls. Mixon finished with a time of 18:01.88 while Nutt clocked in at 21:20.58.
West’s boys finished fourth overall while Hartsville’s girls came in runner-up behind Darlington. It was a tight battle on both sides as GSSM (51) narrowly beat out both Darlington (55) and Hartsville (57) for the boys’ title. The Falcon girls finished with a score of 28 points followed by the Red Foxes with 35. West’s girls were third with 96 points.
“My girls are coming along,” Wideman said. “We put in a lot of miles every day. We’ve had some struggles here and there, but overall they’re working their tails off. They’re a young group as well, but we’re looking to have a special year.”
In just their second meet as well this season, the Falcons were focused more on the training than the results, Wideman said, but DHS finished strong regardless. Shaleigh Lacy (21:41.31) took second place for the Falcons followed by Rileigh Hughes (22:41.91) in third. Alexis Howle (24:04.44) was sixth while the final three spots in the top 10 went to Jordan Blackmon (24:58.89), Gabrielle Robinson (25:08.75) and Ava Wirhousky (25:10.40).
GSSM took five of the top 15 spots on the boys’ side, led by Karthik Beeraka (20:06.17) in sixth place. Garrett Youngblood (20:23.99) finished eighth followed by Elic Weeks (20:35.12) in ninth. Palin Kayser (21:03.47) and John Turner (21:19.66) rounded out the top finishers in 13th and 15th places, respectively.
“We’re still pretty fresh – we’ve only had a few weeks to get ready for the season,” Snelling said. “So it was good to be out here today and they did well. There are still some things we can improve on, but we’re looking forward to a good season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.