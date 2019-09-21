FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco extended his scoreless streak to four games as the Patriots (4-0) remained undefeated with a 2-0 win Saturday over Montevello.
The Patriots dominated so much of Saturday’s match that Rocco recorded one save.
Jafet Santiago scored in the first half, and Alvaro Zamora scored off a Carlos Martinez assist in the second.
Coker 1
Shaw 0
HARTSVILLE -- Christian Provenzano's goal with just more than 20 minutes left off an assist by Jacques Fokam-Sandeu accounted for the match's lone score.
Coker goalkeeper Guilermo Falo Ejea recorded six saves.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Francis Marion 2
USC Beaufort 1
FLORENCE -- Dayle McEwen, who scored the match's first goal, accounted for the game winner just more than three minutes into the second overtime. And just like the first goal, Anna Capra recorded the assist.
Micahla Kitchen recorded five saves for the Patriots (3-1).
Coker 3
Shaw 1
HARTSVILLE -- Ashley Hogg scored two first-half goals, and another was added by teammate Neeley Reagin.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Francis Marion 3
Converse 0
AIKEN -- The Patriots won by scores of 25-23, 25-21, 25-16. Finn Millians recorded 36 assists, and Alyssa Hansen added 15 kills and Kyanla Thigpen 12.
Valdosta State 3
Francis Marion 0
AIKEN -- The Blazers won by scores of 25-17, 25-20 and 25-18. Kayla Arthur recorded 16 kills, and Millians added 30 assists.
Queens 3
Coker 1
CHARLOTTE – The Cobras lost 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15. Rami Mullen accounted for 10 assists, and Emily Everton had 14 kills, followed by Taylor du Bray with 10.
WOMEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY
Cobras place 15th
at Wingate meet
WINGATE, N.C. -- Coker freshman Katie Spence led the way for the Cobras with a six-kilometer time of 25:39.95, while junior Chauntress Like finished at 26:44.36. Destiny Ingram finished third for the Cobras at 28:24.41.
Francis Marion was 17th and was led by Andrea Liddell at 26:54.50 (74th place) and Angela Kasitz (27:26, 87th).
MEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY
FMU 13th at
Wingate meet
WINGATE, N.C. – Francis Marion was led by Christian England at 29:38 for a 75th-place finish at eight kilometers. Ivan Henderson followed with a 29:41 to place 77th.
Coker was 15th. Cobras junior Murishi Irankunda finished first for the Cobras with an eight-kilometer time of 31:30.99. Senior Razzel Kiplaget followed behind with a time of 34:37.83.
WOMEN’S FIELD HOCKEY
Coker 3
Frostburg State (Md.) 2
FROSTBURG, Md. -- Kaleigh Cordrey scored in overtime on an Alyssa Baronella assist to give Coker the win.
Kelly Mason accounted for the Cobras' first goal on an assist by Amelia Gajewski. And Coker's second goal was scored by Lisa Rempt on an assist by Gajewski.
