5A
1. Dutch Fork (11)
2. Byrnes
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Dorman
5. Sumter
6. Gaffney
7. Clover
8. River Bluff
9. Carolina Forest
10. T.L. Hanna
Receiving votes: Berkeley, Lexington, Woodmont, White Knoll
4A
1. Myrtle Beach (11)
2. Daniel
3. South Pointe
4. North Myrtle Beach
5. Wilson
6. A.C. Flora
7. Wren
8. Eastside
9. Belton-Honea Path
10. Greenville
Receiving votes: Hartsville, Walhalla, Travelers Rest, Westwood
3A
1. Dillon (7)
2. Chapman (4)
3. Camden
4. Chester
5. May River
6. Gilbert
7. Wade Hampton
8. Aynor
9. Strom Thurmond
10. Woodruff
Other receiving votes- Marion, Cheraw, Waccamaw
2A
1. Abbeville- (10)
2. Barnwell (1)
3. Southside Christian
4. Oceanside Collegiate
5. Timberland
6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
7. Saluda
8. Andrew Jackson
9. Gray Collegiate
10. (tie) Mullins, Woodland, Whale Branch
Others receiving votes- Andrews, St. Joe’s
1A
1. Wagener-Salley (7)
2. Green Sea Floyds (2)
3. Lamar (2)
4. Lake View
5. Blackville-Hilda
6. C.E. Murray
7. Branchville
8. Ridge Spring-Monetta
9. Great Falls
10. (tie) Baptist Hill, Denmark-Olar
Others receiving votes- Cross, Whitmire
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; ; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; ; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat.
