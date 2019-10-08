Marion vs. Dillon

Quashod Singleton (23) catches a pass during a high school football game between the Marion Swamp Foxes and the Dillon Wildcats on October 4th, 2019, in Dillon, South Carolina

 DAVID L. YEAZELL/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

5A

1. Dutch Fork (11)

2. Byrnes

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Dorman

5. Sumter

6. Gaffney

7. Clover

8. River Bluff

9. Carolina Forest

10. T.L. Hanna

Receiving votes: Berkeley, Lexington, Woodmont, White Knoll

4A

1. Myrtle Beach (11)

2. Daniel

3. South Pointe

4. North Myrtle Beach

5. Wilson

6. A.C. Flora

7. Wren

8. Eastside

9. Belton-Honea Path

10. Greenville

Receiving votes: Hartsville, Walhalla, Travelers Rest, Westwood

3A

1. Dillon (7)

2. Chapman (4)

3. Camden

4. Chester

5. May River

6. Gilbert

7. Wade Hampton

8. Aynor

9. Strom Thurmond

10. Woodruff

Other receiving votes- Marion, Cheraw, Waccamaw

2A

1. Abbeville- (10)

2. Barnwell (1)

3. Southside Christian

4. Oceanside Collegiate

5. Timberland

6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

7. Saluda

8. Andrew Jackson

9. Gray Collegiate

10. (tie) Mullins, Woodland, Whale Branch

Others receiving votes- Andrews, St. Joe’s

1A

1. Wagener-Salley (7)

2. Green Sea Floyds (2)

3. Lamar (2)

4. Lake View

5. Blackville-Hilda

6. C.E. Murray

7. Branchville

8. Ridge Spring-Monetta

9. Great Falls

10. (tie) Baptist Hill, Denmark-Olar

Others receiving votes- Cross, Whitmire

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; ; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; ; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat.

