DARLINGTON, S.C. – Leslie Gonzalez was a volleyball standout at Converse College, so she knows what it takes to become part of a successful program.
These days, as coach at Trinity-Byrnes, she had been preaching the intangibles as much as the fundamentals. After her team lost 3-0 (25-8, 26-24, 25-23) to Wilson Hall on Thursday, she once again focused on the intangibles.
“They were scared in the first set. They were nervous,” Gonzalez said. “After that first set, I talked to them during the timeout. I told them, ‘You guys need to believe in yourselves. You’re here because you guys are good. You’ve got to believe in yourself.
“And once they believed in themselves, they began to play their game,” she added.
After falling victim to a quick Wilson Hall start in the first set, the Titans went on a torrid pace to open the second.
Trinity-Byrnes’ Cameron Morris and Emma Johnston had a lot to do with that. Morris finished Thursday’s match with 17 kills and four aces, and Johnston added 11 assists.
“(Morris) is our key player,” Gonzalez said. “She has been playing for the past six or seven years. During the second and third sets, she remained a good hitter and good passer like she’s always been. She’s such a good player overall. She can play at every single position.
“In every set, she’s a spark,” Gonzalez added. “That’s why she plays all around.”
But Wilson Hall rallied late and eventually won that set. And the Titans lost another close set to end the match.
Afterward, Gonzalez talked about what else her team needs to improve upon.
“They need to watch their arms,” Gonzalez said. “They need to watch passing, they need to get better at that. We also need to get better at serving. It’s about knowing when to release.”
The Titans’ next match is 5 p.m. Tuesday at undefeated Florence Christian (10-0).
